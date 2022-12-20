Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, putting his availability in question for Week 16's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Joining WIP Tuesday morning, coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the QB's injury but didn't rule Hurts out this weekend and noted the club doesn't believe it's a long-term issue.

"He sprained his shoulder…he is attacking his rehab," Sirianni said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks. "We'll see what happens this week…not something we deem long-term."

Hurts didn't miss a snap in Sunday's victory over Chicago, finishing out the game 22-of-37 passing for 315 yards and two INTs while rushing for three scores.

An MVP candidate, Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 record, but Philly's main objective is a Super Bowl, and having the dual-threat quarterback as healthy as possible for that run is critical.

Sirianni not ruling out Hurts Tuesday morning isn't much of a surprise. That can come later in the week.

The Eagles coach offered confidence that Gardner Minshew can step into the void against Dallas and keep Philly moving.

"He's ready to roll when his number is called…if he has to go we have 100% confidence in him. He can ball," Sirianni said of Minshew.