Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts this week against Dallas but will get back another key member of the offense.

The team announced that tight end Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve.

Making the move on Tuesday indicates the club expects the TE to return this week after he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 10.

Getting Goedert back for the stretch run and into the postseason is a big boon for whoever is under center. The tight end generated 544 yards on 43 catches with three touchdowns in nine games before suffering the injury against Washington.

If it is indeed Gardner Minshew under center Sunday in Dallas, having a security blanket like Goedert on the field alongside dynamite receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will make life much easier on the backup QB.