Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

Published: Nov 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without a big part of its offense for a spell.

Tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

Goedert's shoulder injury is not expected to end his season, per Garafolo and Pelissero.

The injury came on a catch in which the tight end was ripped down by the facemask on a missed penalty.

Goedert's absence wipes out a big chunk of the Eagles' passing offense. The tight end sits second on the team with 544 yards this season and third in catches with 43 to go along with three touchdowns.

With Goedert on the shelf, Jack Stoll figured to get more reps, as does Grant Calcaterra. The Eagles also opened up Tyree Jackson's window to return from the PUP list after last season's ACL tear, and he could play a significant role when healthy.

