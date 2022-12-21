NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles

2022 stats: 14 games | 67.3 pct | 3,472 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 22 pass TD | 5 INT | 747 rush yds | 13 rush TD | 9 fumbles





Reports surfaced Monday that Hurts is dealing with a sprained throwing shoulder suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Bears. The injury isn't considered a long-term threat, but his status is in question for Saturday's showdown with Dallas. Gardner Minshew sits on deck.





On Sunday, Hurts and the Eagles found another way to win, overcoming uncharacteristic miscues and a sleepy start against Chicago. Hurts tossed two picks over his first 12 attempts -- after throwing just three all season -- but made up for it with 61 yards and three scores on the ground, including a 22-yard speed race through Chicago's defense. His slow start through the air gave way to a storm of pinpoint throws and deep-ball artistry aimed at twin-destroyers DeVonta Smith (5/126) and A.J. Brown. His 68-yard hookup with Brown -- who posted a career-best 9/181 line -- came amazingly after the shoulder sprain. Unstoppable in short-yardage situations, an open-field headache and the game's most-improved thrower, Hurts on Sunday tied Randall Cunningham's 1990 franchise-record 35 offensive touchdowns in a season. He won't stop there.