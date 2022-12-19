Around the NFL

Commanders frustrated with late-game calls in loss: 'Thought we did everything we were supposed to do'

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Commanders were left with a bitter taste of defeat after a controversial finish in Sunday night's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

With a chance to tie the game late, quarterback Taylor Heinicke's pass to Curtis Samuel on fourth-and-goal fell incomplete as Giants corner Darnay Holmes was draped all over the wideout on an apparent pass interference. No flag came.

"Well, what did you guys see?" coach Ron Rivera seethed after the game, via the official transcript. "That's exactly what I thought too. In fact, don't ask me about the referees because I can't answer the question."

Snapshots of the play looked like Holmes initiated contact before the ball arrived, driving through Samuel's back.

"Oh, yeah. I saw a picture, and the dude had his arms around his neck before he could catch the ball, so who knows," Heinicke said of the non-call.

Referee John Hussey told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala that officials didn't deem enough contact to warrant a flag.

"Pass interference is a judgment call," Hussey said. "To the officials it didn't rise to what they felt was a restriction, thus they didn't call it. That's basically the bottom line there. It's a judgment call and they didn't believe it was pass interference."

The non-call came two plays after the Commanders had a Brian Robinson 1-yard touchdown run wiped off the board by an illegal formation penalty on receiver Terry McLaurin. The wideout was slightly off the line of scrimmage, and cameras showed him checking with the ref twice before the snap.

"I feel like I was on the ball the entire time if you look through the game I lined up there pretty much every play, so I checked to see I was good the first time and he was like I can move up a little bit," McLaurin said. "So when I moved up, I was good and he said I was good. I'm not trying to get fined. We had our other opportunities, but for it to come down like that, that's tough."

Hussey said he did not see the pre-snap exchange.

"What I was told and what has been confirmed is that the ball was snapped at the half-yard line, and he was lined up a yard back at the 1½-yard line," Hussey said. "In order to be deemed legal, he needs to break the beltline, the waist of the center, and he was not breaking the waistline of the center. That's why the penalty was called, because he was not in a legal formation."

McLaurin noted that while he disagreed with the call, he can't leave it up to refs.

"It's frustrating because I pride myself on being attention to detail and I am detail-oriented in everything I do and with a game on the line, you don't want to make a mistake to hurt your team," the wideout said. "I just wanted to make sure that I was good and I felt like I was with his confirmation. At the end of the day, I'm just trying to take ownership and make sure it's not close, but it's kind of tough sometimes because if your helmet is leaning over, they may call offsides."

As much as a late flag and subsequent non-call hurt, Washington didn't help itself earlier with mistakes. Heinicke fumbled twice -- one was returned for a touchdown, and the other wiped out points. The offense went 1-of-3 in the red zone, and the defense couldn't get the Giants off the field late.

The loss pushed Washington to the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Now they'll have to fend off a late-season surge by Detroit and Seattle to make the postseason.

"It's disappointing as heck," Rivera said. "It really is. It pisses me off. We had an opportunity to win. I thought we did everything we were supposed to do, getting the ball down to the one yard line and getting lined up. Checking to make sure we're lined up properly and then having that taken away from us. That's why it's hard to comprehend like that."

Related Content

news

Eli Apple on Bengals' second-half shutdown of Tom Brady, Bucs: 'Got to get that old man tap dancing'

The Bengals shut down Tom Brady and the Bucs in the second half to come away with a 34-23 road win, and CB Eli Apple didn't forget TB12's pregame remarks of Cincinnati's defense.

news

Wildest week ever? 12 games in Week 15 decided by one score, tied for most in single week in NFL history

Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's Week 15 action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. So no, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football.

news

Rayshawn Jenkins seals Jaguars' comeback win over Cowboys with walk-off pick-six: 'Onto the next one'

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was in the perfect spot as a Dak Prescott pass bounced off Noah Brown's hands and into his lap. Jenkins raced 52 yards for the game-winning score in an improbable 40-34 win over Dallas.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has high ankle sprain, unlikely to play again this season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win

Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth.

news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on lateral that led to loss: 'I didn't see Chandler Jones at the time'

Reacting instinctively, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers received a lateral, then backtracked in search of a new target. He found one in quarterback Mac Jones near midfield, but didn't see the man wearing No. 55 in silver and black.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-Packers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action.

news

Chiefs clinch seventh straight AFC West title, eighth consecutive playoff berth with OT win over Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division crown.

news

Bears' Justin Fields becomes third QB in NFL history with 1,000-yard rushing season

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history by surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE