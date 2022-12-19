Commanders frustrated with late-game calls in loss: 'Thought we did everything we were supposed to do'

The Washington Commanders were left with a bitter taste of defeat after a controversial finish in Sunday night's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

With a chance to tie the game late, quarterback Taylor Heinicke's pass to Curtis Samuel on fourth-and-goal fell incomplete as Giants corner Darnay Holmes was draped all over the wideout on an apparent pass interference. No flag came.

"Well, what did you guys see?" coach Ron Rivera seethed after the game, via the official transcript. "That's exactly what I thought too. In fact, don't ask me about the referees because I can't answer the question."

Snapshots of the play looked like Holmes initiated contact before the ball arrived, driving through Samuel's back.

"Oh, yeah. I saw a picture, and the dude had his arms around his neck before he could catch the ball, so who knows," Heinicke said of the non-call.

Referee John Hussey told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala that officials didn't deem enough contact to warrant a flag.

"Pass interference is a judgment call," Hussey said. "To the officials it didn't rise to what they felt was a restriction, thus they didn't call it. That's basically the bottom line there. It's a judgment call and they didn't believe it was pass interference."

The non-call came two plays after the Commanders had a Brian Robinson 1-yard touchdown run wiped off the board by an illegal formation penalty on receiver Terry McLaurin. The wideout was slightly off the line of scrimmage, and cameras showed him checking with the ref twice before the snap.

"I feel like I was on the ball the entire time if you look through the game I lined up there pretty much every play, so I checked to see I was good the first time and he was like I can move up a little bit," McLaurin said. "So when I moved up, I was good and he said I was good. I'm not trying to get fined. We had our other opportunities, but for it to come down like that, that's tough."

Hussey said he did not see the pre-snap exchange.