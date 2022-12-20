Around the NFL

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) in line to start Saturday vs. Raiders

Published: Dec 20, 2022 at 12:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have Kenny Pickett back in the starting lineup Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he anticipates the rookie QB starting in Week 16 after missing last week's game.

"As far as Kenny Pickett, I think the concussion component of where he is is behind us," Tomlin said. "I think he has to check a box procedurally but, if we were to practice today, he would be a full participant."

Pickett suffered a concussion early in the Steelers' Week 14 loss to Baltimore.

Mitchell Trubisky handled the starting duties in Week 15, completing 17-of-22 passes for 179 yards and adding a touchdown sneak. But the Steelers will return the reins to their first-round rookie as they look to close the season on a positive note to build toward 2023.

Pickett will face a Raiders pass defense struggling to slow opponents, allowing 300-plus yards in 12 of 14 games. But the weather in Pittsburgh could be a factor.

"We'll acknowledge that the weather could be a significant component," Tomlin said. "Such is life in the national football league and in Pittsburgh."

Conditions are currently projected to be around 8 degrees Saturday night, with wind gusts between 10 and 20 mph, per The Weather Channel.

Tomlin didn't sound concerned about the New Jersey native, who played collegiately at Pitt and is seemingly accustomed in the frozen conditions.

"He's probably better equipped to answer that than I, but that's an example that we often cite when we analyze people in draft prep," Tomlin said when asked about Pickett's experience playing in the cold. Diontae (Johnson) played at Toledo. He's from Tampa but (played at Toldeo) -- that Wednesday night MACtion has probably got him a little prepared. So with all the offensive guys, usually there's a discussion of some kind and draft analysis of that exposure or what that might look like or if it might be an issue for them. Often times not a significant decision-maker but a variable, certainly."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per head coach Robert Saleh.

news

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Eagles on Tuesday announced TE Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve, clearing a path toward him playing in Saturday's showdown with the Cowboys.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'

The Miami Dolphins return home riding a three-game losing streak, and coach Mike McDaniel sees an opportunity to end the skid as they look to nab a playoff spot.

news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the belief that Jalen Hurts' injury isn't long-term, and offered a vote of confidence in backup QB Gardner Minshew should he start this Saturday.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained why he isn't discussing coaching changes after Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes "things are looking up" on a playoff push after Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Packers' win over Rams on Monday night

Spurred by a pair of AJ Dillon touchdowns, the Packers bested the Rams on Monday Night Football, keeping their faint playoff hopes alive while eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions.

news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants QB Dak Prescott to 'keep firing' despite costly interceptions in OT loss

Even though Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had two critical interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, coach Mike McCarthy said he still believed Prescott played at an 'extremely high level' in the game.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald, Packers CB Jaire Alexander make NFC roster for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Aaron Donald and Jaire Alexander are the first players to be revealed on the 2023 Pro Bowl Games NFC roster ahead of the full roster unveiling on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE