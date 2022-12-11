Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, ruled out vs. Ravens; Mitchell Trubisky in at QB

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out and placed in concussion protocol against the Baltimore Ravens. Mitchell Trubisky is in at QB.

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley was placed in concussion protocol and ruled out for the rest of the game. Backup Anthony Brown is in at QB.

Pickett's injury occurred on a scramble and sack by Roquan Smith with 11:08 remaining in the first quarter.

After being cleared from concussion protocols, Pickett returned for the team's second series and attempted a pass. The next series he was ruled out and replaced by Trubisky. In Trubisky's first series, he led the team down the field in five plays, resulting in a Najee Harris touchdown.

Pickett only attempted one pass and rushed two times for 16 yards.