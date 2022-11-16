NFL QB Index, Week 11: Tua Tagovailoa hits top five, while Justin Fields keeps flying up the rankings

2022 stats: 9 games | 64.5 pct | 2,733 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 20 pass TD | 10 INT | 476 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 8 fumbles





Allen operates as Buffalo’s pole star, but the burly whirlwind reminded us Sunday that his evolution is not without hiccups. His two picks against the Vikings -- and game-changing, muffed snap that triggered a killer Minnesota touchdown -- served as the soundtrack to a mini-slump that’s seen Allen account for seven turnovers in his past three starts. "Horrendous second half. I've got to be better ... It's on me,” Allen said about the crumble job versus Minnesota. The big-bodied centerpiece has tossed a red-zone pick in each of his last three games after just two such throws in his first 67 NFL appearances. Allen remains a titan through the air and upon terra firma -- and exists in a category all his own above all the names below -- but Buffalo’s matinee idol must learn to leave the gaffes on the cutting-room floor.