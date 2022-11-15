Ranking logjam of contenders for AFC's No. 1 seed: Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens most trustworthy

They’re currently in the top spot in the AFC at 7-2. They also have Patrick Mahomes, probably the MVP front-runner right now. Those are two pretty strong reasons to trust them the most of any team in the conference.





But there’s more to like. The addition of Kadarius Toney looks like a potential home run if he stays healthy. The defense has rebounded after some early-season missteps. Travis Kelce is having maybe his best season yet, and that’s saying something.





Plus, the schedule is very friendly, made softer by the Rams’ slide and the Raiders’ utter collapse. They’ll be in Vegas in Week 18, a game that could end up with Mahomes resting on the sideline if the Chiefs keep it up. A visit to the rival Chargers is next, and there’s a three-game road stint upcoming, but all signs point to Kansas City as the favorite to top the AFC playoff order again.