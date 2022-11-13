Josh Allen (elbow) active, will start for Bills vs. Vikings 

Since Week 12 of his rookie season, Josh Allen has been a constant under center for the Buffalo Bills. That will not change Sunday.

Allen is officially active and will start for the Bills in their Week 10 meeting against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Having sustained a right elbow injury in a Week 9 defeat against the New York Jets, Allen was questionable coming into Sunday after he'd missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Allen was in line to start after returning to practice.

A UCL injury was the culprit in Allen being in question for Sunday, but he will start his 64th consecutive game. He hasn't been inactive for a game since his rookie campaign when it was a similar injury which forced him to miss four games.

Allen, an AP NFL Most Valuable Player candidate, has completed 191 of 298 passes (64.1%) for 2,403 yards and 19 touchdowns so far this season. He's added 392 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.