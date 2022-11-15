The First Read, Week 11: NFC contenders, pretenders; plus, Josh Allen's turnover troubles

2) Josh Allen's regrettable regression: Bills fans were supposed to be worried about the UCL injury their star quarterback was nursing all last week as that huge game with Minnesota neared. It turns out the bigger concern is how he'll shake his struggles with ball security, the very problem that used to plague him in the past. Allen had three huge turnovers in the second half of a 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings. One was an interception thrown in the end zone to Patrick Peterson when Buffalo led 27-17. The second miscue came when he fumbled the snap at the Bills' 1-yard line and watched Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recover it for a touchdown that gave Minnesota a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds left. And the final giveaway came on the final play of the game, when Peterson intercepted Allen again on a pass intended for Gabriel Davis. There's no question that this game was incredible to watch and the best of the season so far. It also provided more startling evidence that Allen is in the kind of slump that could destroy Buffalo's hopes of winning that Super Bowl they covet so much. Allen now has seven turnovers in his last three games for a team hasn't won a division game yet and would be the sixth seed if the AFC playoffs started today. The problems started with a couple reckless throws in an easy win over Green Bay, the kinds of mistakes that nobody remembers when a team is dominating an opponent. But the issues persisted in a loss to the Jets in Week 9, and they were even more disturbing in this Vikings defeat. The bottom line: The Bills have lost three games this season by one score when their offense was on the field and had a chance to either tie or win the game. That's not championship-caliber play. It's also true that Super Bowl teams usually have to fight through some sort of adversity to claim a Lombardi Trophy, whether that's the Rams enduring a three-game losing streak in the second half of last year, the Bucs battling through their offensive problems two years ago or the Chiefs losing Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury for a couple games in 2019. This might be the kind of challenge that makes the Bills stronger. It also could be the first real indication of how vulnerable they actually could be, especially if their quarterback tries to do too much.