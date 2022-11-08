Chiefs-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday announced the 2022 season's first flex scheduling change.

Week 11's Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Nov. 20 will now be featured on Sunday Night Football (NBC; 8:20 p.m. ET).

The AFC West showdown replaces the Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers game originally scheduled for SNF. Bengals-Steelers will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS that Sunday, which was the original slot for Chiefs-Chargers.