Bucs have passport scare with RB Leonard Fournette, now narrowly avoided missing trip 

The Buccaneers are in Munich this morning to take on the Seahawks -- and Tampa Bay's leading rusher nearly didn't make the trip.

Sources say running back Leonard Fournette had to get a replacement passport, which was delayed in the mail because of weather, leaving the Bucs wondering for much of the week whether Fournette would travel with the team or make it to Germany at all.

Both Fournette's team and the Bucs worked throughout the week to get the situation resolved. The passport finally arrived around noon Eastern on Thursday, just hours before the Bucs' plane departed, and Fournette was on it.

Fournette has rushed for 405 yards and two touchdowns on 121 carries this season.