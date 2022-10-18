The First Read, Week 7: Sorting AFC contenders, pretenders; the Giants' secret weapon

1) Bucs had better start waking up: We've gotten so accustomed to Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things over the past two decades that it's become easy to believe he can accomplish anything. That belief may not apply to what's happening in Tampa Bay these days. It's fair to say this team was crippled by injuries at the start of the year. It would not be accurate to say that is their biggest problem today. The Bucs simply aren't very good at the moment -- they've lost three of their last four -- and this goes far beyond their 20-18 defeat to a Pittsburgh Steelers team that rallied behind a quarterback (Mitch Trubisky) who was benched two weeks ago. The offense has no rhythm or consistency. A defense that started the season suffocating opponents has become incredibly vulnerable, as the Chiefs hung 41 points on them two weeks ago, and Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in emergency duty. There's a lot of talk about how Brady missed the team's walkthrough on Saturday to attend the wedding of Patriots owner Bob Kraft -- Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday that Brady "works as hard as anybody" -- but that stuff isn't going to impact an entire team. The Bucs still have a lot of key pieces from a team that won a Super Bowl two years ago. The problem is they just don't know to make the most of them right now.