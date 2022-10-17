Early truths of the 2022 NFL season: Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady is human

The Giants are 5-1! Comeback wins over the Packers and Ravens in consecutive weeks? Wow. Nothing fluky about that -- it's time to believe. Back in March, I wrote the following sentence in this space: Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll taking over as the Giants' new general manager and head coach, respectively, is the best news this franchise has had in a decade. And this is why. These Giants play hard. They are prepared. They max out as a roster. And take a glance at the schedule, with remaining games against the 2-4 Jaguars, the 1-3-1 Texans, the 1-4 Lions and a pair vs. the 2-4 Commanders. The G-Men, even with talent flaws, should hit double-digit wins for the first time since 2016, three head coaches ago.