Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers facility, will practice on Monday

Tom Brady did indeed return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facility on Monday for the first time since Aug. 11.

The Bucs quarterback is back in the building and will practice on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

The star quarterback returns 11 days after being excused from training camp for "personal reasons." Late last week, head coach Todd Bowles raised eyebrows when he suggested there was no firm timeline on Brady's plan to return. A Monday arrival for TB12 became the expectation over the weekend.

Tampa's brass and players, as a collective, have downplayed Brady's unusual absence, most saying that the 45-year-old G.O.A.T. doesn't need these reps anyway.