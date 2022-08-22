Around the NFL

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers facility, will practice on Monday

Published: Aug 22, 2022 at 09:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady did indeed return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facility on Monday for the first time since Aug. 11.

The Bucs quarterback is back in the building and will practice on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

The star quarterback returns 11 days after being excused from training camp for "personal reasons." Late last week, head coach Todd Bowles raised eyebrows when he suggested there was no firm timeline on Brady's plan to return. A Monday arrival for TB12 became the expectation over the weekend.

Tampa's brass and players, as a collective, have downplayed Brady's unusual absence, most saying that the 45-year-old G.O.A.T. doesn't need these reps anyway.

Returning Monday gives Brady 20 days to ramp up for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys -- assuming he doesn't step away for another brief break in the coming weeks.

