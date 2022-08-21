Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday.

Brady was excused from camp on Aug. 11 for personal reasons. Neither Brady nor the team has disclosed the reasoning behind the excusal, but it is going according to plan, as Bowles indicated at the time that he'd be back sometime following the Bucs' preseason game versus the Titans.

"It's something he needs to handle," Bowles said upon the announcement of Brady's absence. "We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp."

The Bucs have downplayed any concern over the course of Brady's planned leave, and Bowles previously expressed confidence in getting his QB back in time for Sept. 11's season opener against the Cowboys. Tampa is set to close the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Indianapolis.