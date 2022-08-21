Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Aug 21, 2022
Tampa Bay's offensive line has sustained another blow ahead of the 2022 season.

Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.

Entering his third full season with the Bucs, Stinnie was slated to start at left guard following the offseason retirement of Ali Marpet. Second-round rookie Luke Goedeke and second-year pro Sadarius Hutcherson are next up on the Bucs' unofficial depth chart.

"We have some depth right now, but we are always looking to bring in somebody that can help the team," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Sunday, confirming Stinnie's injury. "So, if there is something out there that is available to us that we can get, then we'll try to take a shot at it."

The Bucs lost the heartbeat of their O-line after center Ryan Jensen sustained a knee injury during the first week of camp. While they hope to successfully fill that absence internally with the promotion of Robert Hainsey, Stinnie's injury is sure to create depth issues along the line and may force the Bucs' hand in free agency.

"Any time you lose depth at any position, it's a concern, but we've got guys that can play," Bowles said. "Unfortunate things happen in preseason -- obviously, you can't help the injuries. We can't afford to get anymore hurt down there. I still think we have enough right now, but we're going to be thin in the depth department."

Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
  • OT David Bakhtiari (knee) is being activated off the physically unable to perform list and will take part in individual drills this week, coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday. LaFleur didn't provide a timeline on when Bakhtiari will be game-ready.
New England Patriots
  • WR Tyquan Thornton suffered a broken clavicle in Friday's preseason win and is expected to miss around eight weeks, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports, per a source.

Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
  • Released LB Tae Davis, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

