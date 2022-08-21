NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Tampa Bay's offensive line has sustained another blow ahead of the 2022 season.

Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

Entering his third full season with the Bucs, Stinnie was slated to start at left guard following the offseason retirement of Ali Marpet. Second-round rookie Luke Goedeke and second-year pro Sadarius Hutcherson are next up on the Bucs' unofficial depth chart.

"We have some depth right now, but we are always looking to bring in somebody that can help the team," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Sunday, confirming Stinnie's injury. "So, if there is something out there that is available to us that we can get, then we'll try to take a shot at it."

The Bucs lost the heartbeat of their O-line after center Ryan Jensen sustained a knee injury during the first week of camp. While they hope to successfully fill that absence internally with the promotion of Robert Hainsey, Stinnie's injury is sure to create depth issues along the line and may force the Bucs' hand in free agency.