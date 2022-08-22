Around the NFL

Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, exits early vs. Bengals

Published: Aug 21, 2022 at 08:24 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury.

The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle Bengals runner Chris Evans, when he was hit low by tight end Thaddeus Moss. Thibodeaux's right knee bent inward, and the 21-year-old went to the turf. The defensive lineman was attended to by trainers, walked off the field under his own power and was taken to the medical tent before finally heading to the locker room.

There's initial optimism in New York that Thibodeaux avoided a major injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Before exiting due to injury, Thibodeaux started and played 15 snaps, logging one tackle. The rookie out of Oregon played 14 snaps in New York's preseason opener.

Around The NFL will have more on Thibodeaux's status shortly.

Related Content

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) comes off PUP list: 'It's been the journey that I've had to attack'

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari participated in individual drills Sunday after being removed from the physically unable to perform list. The two-time All-Pro missed all but 27 snaps of the 2021 season.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out rest of preseason

The Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night after the veteran defensive end tested positive for COVID-19. Arizona added that Watt will also not travel with the team to Tennessee for next Saturday's preseason finale.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's backups on two touchdown drives, while Joshua Dobbs secured the Browns' backup QB role behind Jacoby Brissett. Read what else we learned from Sunday's preseason action.

news

Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Bucs QB Tom Brady is expected to return to the team on Monday following an absence from training camp for personal reasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Just don't tell that to Mike Tomlin.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ended his hold-in Saturday by participating in his first practice since training camp began. Smith now plans to play out the remainder of his contract.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season

Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. The injury will like end the rookie's season.

news

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

After providing a highlight-reel TD catch in Week 2 of the preseason, Nico Collins is showing promise as the Texans' big-play receiver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE