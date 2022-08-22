Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, exits early vs. Bengals

The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle Bengals runner Chris Evans, when he was hit low by tight end Thaddeus Moss. Thibodeaux's right knee bent inward, and the 21-year-old went to the turf. The defensive lineman was attended to by trainers, walked off the field under his own power and was taken to the medical tent before finally heading to the locker room.