Around the NFL

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) comes off PUP list: 'It's been the journey that I've had to attack'

Published: Aug 21, 2022 at 07:16 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was activated off the physically unable to perform list and participated in individual drills Sunday.

Both Bakhtiari and head coach Matt LaFleur chose to take a day-by-day approach rather than make any proclamations about the two-time All-Pro's availability for the beginning of the regular season.

"We're going to take it a day at a time," LaFleur said, per the Associated Press. "There's no thought as far as Week 1 is concerned right now. We just want to see how he responds. And when he's ready, he's ready."

From a team vantage point, Bakhtiari is the fourth big-name player to come off PUP in a week's time. Last Sunday, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and second-round wide receiver Christian Watson were all cleared to practice.

All four figure to be big contributors -- if healthy -- to Green Bay's run at a fourth consecutive NFC North title.

On a personal level, Bakhtiari's clearance from the PUP list provides a degree of optimism to a journey back from injury that has been riddled with setbacks.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice on Dec. 31, 2020, a month-and-a-half after signing a four-year contract extension.

He spent the next year recovering and did not return until the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions. He played 27 snaps in that game, providing hope that he would be able to contribute to the top-seeded Packers' playoff run -- at least on a rotational basis -- but he suffered a setback and did not take the field in Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I was extremely grateful and had my own personal moments the first time I came back because it was awesome," Bakhtiari told reporters following Sunday's practice. "It's just tough when it gets taken from you 'cause it's not by your choice. That was something that I had a hard time giving up, basically my knee saying no. This time now, I realize that I cannot control as much as I want to. I like to be in control of my destiny and it's just more like, 'Hey, what are you feeling like today, knee? How are you doing? You holding up well? Cool, we're in this together, man.'"

Seven months removed from that setback and 19 months out from the original injury, Bakhtiari is taking the important next step to returning to the field and returning to form.

If he's able to shake off the rust as he continues to manage his knee throughout the season, Bakhtiari's eventual comeback promises to make the Packers' running game and two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers that much more dangerous.

Bakhtiari knows those stakes, and he's looking forward to coming out the other side to face them.

"It's been the journey that I've had to attack, and I just know that I'm not gonna break no matter what," Bakhtiari said. "I know what I'm capable of and what I'm going to do. Whenever that moment that gives me that solace and that peace when I get to go back out there and play, I'm just excited."

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out rest of preseason

The Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night after the veteran defensive end tested positive for COVID-19. Arizona added that Watt will also not travel with the team to Tennessee for next Saturday's preseason finale.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's backups on two touchdown drives, while Joshua Dobbs secured the Browns' backup QB role behind Jacoby Brissett. Read what else we learned from Sunday's preseason action.

news

Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Bucs QB Tom Brady is expected to return to the team on Monday following an absence from training camp for personal reasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Just don't tell that to Mike Tomlin.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ended his hold-in Saturday by participating in his first practice since training camp began. Smith now plans to play out the remainder of his contract.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season

Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. The injury will like end the rookie's season.

news

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

After providing a highlight-reel TD catch in Week 2 of the preseason, Nico Collins is showing promise as the Texans' big-play receiver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week he respects the serious approach the Ravens take in regards to the preseason record.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE