David Bakhtiari, Packers agree to four-year, $105.5M extension

The Packers are locking up their Pro Bowl left tackle.

David Bakhtiari has agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources. The contract includes a $30 million signing bonus, a record for an offensive lineman, and another $30-plus million in March roster bonuses over the course of the next 28 months, Rapoport added. The practical guarantee is for at least $62.8 million before the end of 2022.

With a base salary of $23 million per year (and potentially $23.5 million), Bakhtiari becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history and is now on Green Bay's books through the 2024 season.

Aaron Rodgers﻿' blindside protector had been playing out the final season of a previous four-year extension, during which time he'd grown into a star. Bakhtiari made the Pro Bowl last year and in 2016 and was first-team All-Pro in 2018. (His 2017 campaign was cut short by a hamstring injury.)