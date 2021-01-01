Around the NFL

Packers LT David Bakhtiari suffers season-ending knee injury

Published: Dec 31, 2020 at 07:04 PM
Jelani Scott

The Green Bay Packers received devastating news ahead of their season finale against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon that Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, according to an informed source. Rapoport added that the injury is believed to be a torn ACL.

Rapoport also noted that the team could look to Elgton Jenkins﻿, right tackle Billy Turner and Rick Wagner to fill the massive void in the lineup created by Bakhtiari's absence.

Aside from the obvious short-term ramifications, the news undoubtedly impacts the long-term outlook for a player who recently became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history and a club with deep postseason aspirations.

According to Pro Fooball Focus, Bakhtiari played 758 snaps in 2020 and registered just four penalties while allowing one sack. It's worth noting he accomplished this despite missing Weeks 7-9 due to a chest injury.

For his effort, Bakhtiari earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod a little more than a month after signing a four-year extension worth up to $105.5M.

The numbers, as impressive as they may be, tell only part of Bakhtiari's importance to one of the NFL's most reliable O-lines. His energy and passion have been instrumental in aiding his group's goal of protecting Aaron Rodgers﻿, who shares a close bond with his blindside protector both on and off the field.

The 37-year-old MVP candidate has managed to stay relatively upright throughout the season, taking just 19 sacks through 15 games.

With one of its most important emotional leaders on the sidelines, Green Bay will be forced to make adjustments for Week 17 and beyond.

A win on Sunday would grant the Packers a first-round bye and, in turn, some extra time to determine the best fill-in for the talented 29-year-old.

Related Content

news

Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Cardinals. The team announced it placed ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19

The Dolphins will be without their closer this weekend. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.  
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Washington Football quarterback Alex Smith took first-team reps at practice today, Tom Pelissero reported. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

NFLPA president JC Tretter advocates for elimination of offseason program

NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter wrote a column Thursday detailing why he believes the league should eliminate the offseason program.
news

A.J. Green unsure about future with Bengals: 'If this is my last game, I had an unbelievable 10 years here'

Bengals WR A.J. Green's impending status as an unrestricted free agent prompted inquiries about whether Sunday's game against Baltimore will be his last with the team. The veteran was understandably vague.  
news

Ravens, CB Jimmy Smith agree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

The Ravens and veteran corner Jimmy Smith agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Browns place CB Denzel Ward on reserve/COVID-19 list; Jarvis Landry, WRs come off

The Cleveland Browns continue to deal with COVID-19 issues ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers after two more players tested positive.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons' 2020 'story could be a lot different' 

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan knows his team had a chance to have more than four wins this season but fell short.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones lacking mobility, expects to continue to play from pocket

Daniel Jones, who has dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries in recent weeks, noted that he probably still won't be as mobile as normal in the Giants' pivotal Week 17 matchup.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'No extra, added pressure' on me with playoffs on the line

Despite getting benched in favor of ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ during last Saturday's miraculous come-from-behind win, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will get the start for the Fins in this week's high-pressure situation. 
news

Rams QB John Wolford 'confident' ahead of NFL debut vs. Cardinals

John Wolford will take his first NFL snap on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals, and the former AAF QB is not fretting the high-pressure situation.
