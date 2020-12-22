NFL reveals complete AFC, NFC rosters for 2021 Pro Bowl

It remains to be seen who will take home MVP honors at the end of the season, but one thing is for certain: Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are Pro Bowlers.

The two star quarterbacks highlight the 2021 AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters, which were announced Monday on NFL Network.

Mahomes, who topped fan voting, is putting together another stellar season in leading the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs to an NFL-best 13-1 record, while Rodgers is back to his MVP-caliber ways as his Packers currently hold the top spot in the NFC.

The Chiefs and Packers tied the Ravens and Seahawks with a league-best seven players to make the Pro Bowl.