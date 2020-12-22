NFL reveals complete AFC, NFC rosters for 2021 Pro Bowl

Around the NFL

It remains to be seen who will take home MVP honors at the end of the season, but one thing is for certain: Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are Pro Bowlers.

The two star quarterbacks highlight the 2021 AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters, which were announced Monday on NFL Network.

Mahomes, who topped fan voting, is putting together another stellar season in leading the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs to an NFL-best 13-1 record, while Rodgers is back to his MVP-caliber ways as his Packers currently hold the top spot in the NFC.

The Chiefs and Packers tied the Ravens and Seahawks with a league-best seven players to make the Pro Bowl.

The 2021 Pro Bowl Game originally was scheduled to be played Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, but was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the NFL is working with EA Sports to create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players and streamers playing the official Pro Bowl rosters on Madden NFL 21. The week culminates in a virtual Pro Bowl game with 2021 Pro Bowl players playing within Madden, which will be available for fans to watch across a variety of platforms.

2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster by position

*Denotes starter

Table inside Article
Position Player Team
QB Patrick Mahomes* Chiefs
QB Josh Allen Bills
QB Deshaun Watson Texans
RB Derrick Henry* Titans
RB Nick Chubb Browns
RB Josh Jacobs Raiders
WR Tyreek Hill* Chiefs
WR Stefon Diggs* Bills
WR Keenan Allen Chargers
WR A.J. Brown Titans
TE Travis Kelce* Chiefs
TE Darren Waller Raiders
FB Patrick Ricard* Ravens
T Laremy Tunsil* Texans
T Eric Fisher* Chiefs
T Orlando Brown Ravens
G Quenton Nelson* Colts
G Joel Bitonio* Browns
G David DeCastro Steelers
C Maurkice Pouney* Steelers
C Ryan Kelly Colts
DE Myles Garrett* Browns
DE Joey Bosa* Chargers
DE Frank Clark Chiefs
DT Chris Jones* Chiefs
DT Cameron Heyward* Steelers
DT Calais Campbell Ravens
OLB T.J. Watt* Steelers
OLB Bradley Chubb* Broncos
OLB Matt Judon Ravens
ILB Darius Leonard* Colts
ILB Tremaine Edmunds Bills
CB Xavien Howard* Dolphins
CB Tre'Davious White* Bills
CB Marlon Humphrey Ravens
CB Stephon Gilmore Partriots
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick* Steelers
FS Justin Simmons Broncos
SS Tyrann Mathieu* Chiefs
LS Morgan Cox* Ravens
P Jake Bailey* Patriots
K Justin Tucker* Ravens
RS Andre Roberts* Bills
ST Matthew Slater Patriots

2021 NFC Pro Bowl roster by position

*Denotes starter

Table inside Article
Position Player Team
QB Aaron Rodgers* Packers
QB Russell Wilson Seahawks
QB Kyler Murray Cardinals
RB Dalvin Cook* Vikings
RB Alvin Kamara Saints
RB Aaron Jones Packers
WR Davante Adams* Packers
WR DeAndre Hopkins* Cardinals
WR DK Metcalf Seahawks
WR Justin Jefferson Vikings
TE T.J. Hockenson* Lions
TE Evan Engram Giants
FB Kyle Juszczyk* 49ers
T David Bakhtiari* Packers
T Trent Williams* 49ers
T Terron Armstead Saints
G Brandon Scherff* Washington Football Team
G Elgton Jenkins* Packers
G Andrus Peat Saints
C Jason Kelce* Eagles
C Frank Ragnow Lions
DE Cameron Jordan* Saints
DE Brandon Graham* Eagles
DE Chase Young Washington Football Team
DT Aaron Donald* Rams
DT Fletcher Cox* Eagles
DT Grady Jarrett Falcons
OLB Khalil Mack* Bears
OLB Za'Darius Smith* Packers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers
ILB Bobby Wagner* Seahawks
ILB Fred Warner 49ers
CB Jalen Ramsey* Rams
CB Jaire Alexander* Packers
CB Marshon Lattimore Saints
CB James Bradberry Giants
FS Quandre Diggs* Seahawks
SS Budda Baker* Cardinals
SS Jamal Adams Seahawks
LS Tyler Ott* Seahawks
P Jack Fox* Lions
K Younghoe Koo* Falcons
RS Cordarrelle Patterson* Bears
ST Nick Bellore* Seahawks

