NFL reveals complete AFC, NFC rosters for 2021 Pro Bowl

It remains to be seen who will take home MVP honors at the end of the season, but one thing is for certain: Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are Pro Bowlers.
The two star quarterbacks highlight the 2021 AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters, which were announced Monday on NFL Network.
Mahomes, who topped fan voting, is putting together another stellar season in leading the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs to an NFL-best 13-1 record, while Rodgers is back to his MVP-caliber ways as his Packers currently hold the top spot in the NFC.
The Chiefs and Packers tied the Ravens and Seahawks with a league-best seven players to make the Pro Bowl.
The 2021 Pro Bowl Game originally was scheduled to be played Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, but was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the NFL is working with EA Sports to create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players and streamers playing the official Pro Bowl rosters on Madden NFL 21. The week culminates in a virtual Pro Bowl game with 2021 Pro Bowl players playing within Madden, which will be available for fans to watch across a variety of platforms.
2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster by position
*Denotes starter
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes*
|Chiefs
|QB
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Texans
|RB
|Derrick Henry*
|Titans
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|WR
|Tyreek Hill*
|Chiefs
|WR
|Stefon Diggs*
|Bills
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Titans
|TE
|Travis Kelce*
|Chiefs
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Raiders
|FB
|Patrick Ricard*
|Ravens
|T
|Laremy Tunsil*
|Texans
|T
|Eric Fisher*
|Chiefs
|T
|Orlando Brown
|Ravens
|G
|Quenton Nelson*
|Colts
|G
|Joel Bitonio*
|Browns
|G
|David DeCastro
|Steelers
|C
|Maurkice Pouney*
|Steelers
|C
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|DE
|Myles Garrett*
|Browns
|DE
|Joey Bosa*
|Chargers
|DE
|Frank Clark
|Chiefs
|DT
|Chris Jones*
|Chiefs
|DT
|Cameron Heyward*
|Steelers
|DT
|Calais Campbell
|Ravens
|OLB
|T.J. Watt*
|Steelers
|OLB
|Bradley Chubb*
|Broncos
|OLB
|Matt Judon
|Ravens
|ILB
|Darius Leonard*
|Colts
|ILB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Bills
|CB
|Xavien Howard*
|Dolphins
|CB
|Tre'Davious White*
|Bills
|CB
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|CB
|Stephon Gilmore
|Partriots
|FS
|Minkah Fitzpatrick*
|Steelers
|FS
|Justin Simmons
|Broncos
|SS
|Tyrann Mathieu*
|Chiefs
|LS
|Morgan Cox*
|Ravens
|P
|Jake Bailey*
|Patriots
|K
|Justin Tucker*
|Ravens
|RS
|Andre Roberts*
|Bills
|ST
|Matthew Slater
|Patriots
2021 NFC Pro Bowl roster by position
*Denotes starter
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers*
|Packers
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|RB
|Dalvin Cook*
|Vikings
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|WR
|Davante Adams*
|Packers
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins*
|Cardinals
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson*
|Lions
|TE
|Evan Engram
|Giants
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk*
|49ers
|T
|David Bakhtiari*
|Packers
|T
|Trent Williams*
|49ers
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Saints
|G
|Brandon Scherff*
|Washington Football Team
|G
|Elgton Jenkins*
|Packers
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Saints
|C
|Jason Kelce*
|Eagles
|C
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|DE
|Cameron Jordan*
|Saints
|DE
|Brandon Graham*
|Eagles
|DE
|Chase Young
|Washington Football Team
|DT
|Aaron Donald*
|Rams
|DT
|Fletcher Cox*
|Eagles
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Falcons
|OLB
|Khalil Mack*
|Bears
|OLB
|Za'Darius Smith*
|Packers
|OLB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Buccaneers
|ILB
|Bobby Wagner*
|Seahawks
|ILB
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey*
|Rams
|CB
|Jaire Alexander*
|Packers
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|CB
|James Bradberry
|Giants
|FS
|Quandre Diggs*
|Seahawks
|SS
|Budda Baker*
|Cardinals
|SS
|Jamal Adams
|Seahawks
|LS
|Tyler Ott*
|Seahawks
|P
|Jack Fox*
|Lions
|K
|Younghoe Koo*
|Falcons
|RS
|Cordarrelle Patterson*
|Bears
|ST
|Nick Bellore*
|Seahawks