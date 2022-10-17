Around the NFL

Todd Bowles after loss to Steelers: Bucs living off recent Super Bowl 'are living in a fantasy land'

Published: Oct 17, 2022 at 09:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell on the road to a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that had lost four straight games, was starting a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett and missing major pieces in the secondary.

After Sunday's defeat, head coach Todd Bowles bluntly assessed his team's inability to pull out the W.

"We didn't take them lightly, No. 1. No. 2, I think guys that are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land," Bowles said, via ESPN. "You've gotta get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else. We've been working hard and we've gotta work harder. Nobody's gonna give us anything. Nobody's gonna feel sorry. We've gotta go back as coaches, as players -- the time for talking is over. You either gotta put up or shut up."

Asked to clarify if players or coaching were living in that "fantasy land," Bowles said he was speaking generally.

"I didn't say we were," he said. "I'm just saying -- you get patted on the back so much, you gotta relive ... Every year and every week, you've gotta go out there and earn your pay and earn your keep. If you don't live like that, it's gonna be a result like today."

Despite facing a defense that was missing star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and its top three corners, the Bucs couldn't consistently make chunk plays.

The Bucs have been held to 21 or fewer points in five of six games this season, tied for most such games in 2022 entering Monday night (Colts, Steelers, Dolphins). Tampa scored 21 or fewer points five times in the previous two seasons with Brady at the helm (two in 2020 and three in 2021).

"We didn't earn it," Brady said of the loss. "We didn't earn the win. It's a game of earning it and it's a game of playing well and performing well and we're just not doing a good job of that. I don't think we've done it for six weeks. I think we're all playing less than what we're capable of. We've all gotta look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why."

Brady was off the mark on a host of passes early as the Bucs' offense got stuck in the mud. Tampa was particularly putrid in the red zone, settling for field goals and finishing 1-of-4 on red zone drives and 0-of-2 in goal-to-go situations.

The 3-3 record is the worst start through the first six games of a season for a team with Brady as the starting QB since the 2012 Patriots started 3-3, and only the fourth time in Brady's career that he has started .500 or worse through the first six games of the season (2002, 2005, 2012, 2022).

Fortunately for Tampa, the rest of the NFC South is similarly in the pits. The Bucs are tied with the Falcons at 3-3 with the Saints (2-4) and Panthers (1-5) trailing.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans part ways with executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby

The Texans used the bye week to officially shake up their front office. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Houston has parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

news

Ravens 'not going to hit the panic button' after latest blown lead in loss to Giants

Another week, another  Ravens meltdown. Baltimore held a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before the Giants came storming back to win, 24-20, forcing two Lamar Jackson turnovers down the stretch.

news

Sauce Gardner's cheesehead knocked off by Allen Lazard after Jets' upset win over Packers

Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner donned a cheesehead after Sunday's massive 27-10 upset of the Packers at Lambeau Field. Allen Lazard didn't take too kindly to the rookie's postgame apparel.

news

Kyler Murray on Cards' struggles: Rookie year is 'probably the last time (expletive) has felt this hard'

After a 19-9 loss to the Seahawks in which the Cardinals could not score an offensive touchdown, quarterback Kyler Murray compared the team's struggles to his first year in the league.

news

Mike McDaniel won't blame QB injuries for Dolphins' losing streak: 'That's the path of least resistance'

Sunday's loss to the Vikings is the third straight defeat since QB Tua Tagovailoa got hurt. But head coach Mike McDaniel said he wouldn't allow his team to use QB injuries as an excuse.

news

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks removes Robbie Anderson from sideline during loss vs. Rams

Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson got into multiple spats with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey during a 24-10 loss to the Rams. Before the start of the fourth quarter, cameras showed interim head coach Steve Wilks dismissing the WR from the sidelines.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still out, WR CeeDee Lamb active Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have to wait another week for his surgically repaired thumb to heal, but wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is active tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Aaron Rodgers after loss to Jets: Packers need to 'simplify some things' on offense

The Packers' offense couldn't get going during Sunday's disheartening 27-10 loss to the Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters the key could be making things simpler.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list

With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Bill Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list with 324 victories (regular and postseason).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE