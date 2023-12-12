Predictions for 2023 regular season's final quarter: Dak Prescott wins MVP; Bills and Rams hit playoffs

4) Broncos make playoffs

In fact, I think the Broncos (7-6) run the table, winning each of their four remaining games.

The most challenging contest left on the slate is the next one: Saturday night's prime-time tilt in Detroit. These feel like two teams currently trending in opposite directions, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions have given up 26-plus points in their last five games -- and six of the last seven. The Broncos, on the other hand, have yielded an average of just 16 points over their last eight games. What a turnaround from Vance Joseph's unit, which became a league laughingstock when Denver gave up 70 points to Miami in Week 3. Detroit QB Jared Goff has been struggling of late; going up against a secondary that features established stars Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons, as well as emerging playmaker Ja'Quan McMillian, is NOT what the doctor ordered.

If the Broncos do indeed get past the Lions, their final three games appear quite winnable: vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders. If Denver can finish at 11-6 -- after starting the season at 1-5 -- what a spectacular job it'd be by Sean Payton in his first year with the franchise. Regardless, the Super Bowl-winning head coach has clearly upped this team's toughness and clutchness -- two factors that will guide the Broncos to their first postseason appearance since they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2015 campaign.

5) Chiefs DON'T earn AFC's No. 1 seed

The Kadarius Toney offside call was easy, obvious and correct. Nothing controversial at all. The flag was thrown immediately, long before Travis Kelce's ad-lib brilliance. You can't just negate a blatant penalty because the end result was cool.

Honestly, I think the real reason Patrick Mahomes went nuts is because his receivers let him down once again. Tension has been building with the Chiefs' unusual struggles on offense. Over Mahomes' first five regular seasons as Kansas City's starting quarterback, the Chiefs failed to reach 20 points just six times. They've already matched that total in 2023 alone, falling short of 20 points four of their past six games (losing all four contests). The receiving corps is inexperienced and highly inconsistent. The run game is spotty, especially with Isiah Pacheco injured.

Mahomes has never played a true road playoff game. But if he has designs on making another deep postseason run this January, he'll have to win outside of the comfy confines. The Arrowhead Invitational is canceled. And frankly, I don't expect much from the defending champs. This is not a Super Bowl team.

6) Rams make playoffs

Last week, I predicted the Rams would beat the Ravens in Baltimore. The home team prevailed in overtime, 37-31, but I don't regret the pick for a second.

I really dig this team. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are healthy and doing special things. Rookie WR Puka Nacua and second-year RB Kyren Williams have infused the offense with youthful exuberance. Sean McVay is an elite coach. Raheem Morris has done a fine job with the defense and deserves to be a head coach again. I want this group in the postseason tournament, and I believe it will happen.

At 6-7, Los Angeles is the first team out of the current playoff field. But the Vikings, currently holding the No. 6 seed, don't have a quarterback. The Packers, sitting at No. 7, cannot be trusted. And the Seahawks, one spot below the Rams in the playoff standings, are coming apart at the seams with four straight losses.