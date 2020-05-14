Dark-horse NFL MVP candidates in 2020: Josh Allen tops the list

Allen has all of the criteria in place to be a dark-horse MVP candidate. While he was selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, his unrefined skill set made him a lightning rod for criticism. This only increased during an uneven rookie year when he mixed enticing athleticism with scattershot accuracy.

But Allen vastly improved in Year 2, significantly boosting his marks in completion percentage (58.8, up from 52.8 in 2018), TD-to-INT ratio (20:9, up from 10:12) and passer rating (85.3, up from 67.9). Not to mention, he showcased a definite clutch gene, leading the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks (four) and game-winning drives (five). Behind his guidance, the Bills reached double-digit wins for the first time this millennium, making the playoffs for just the second time in the past 20 seasons.

"Most times, how a quarterback goes, the team goes," Bills coach Sean McDermott recently told me on SiriusXM Radio. "Josh is very aware of that in his responsibilities."

I think this team is going places. And I think this aerial attack is about to explode. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane brilliantly traded for Stefon Diggs, giving Allen a legit No. 1 receiver. Those two will make beautiful music together. And don't forget about Allen's great chemistry with John Brown and Cole Beasley, which will only get better in their second season together.