Kyler Murray headlines 9 NFL quarterbacks with the most to prove down the stretch of the 2023 season

After tearing his ACL last December, Murray is back in the lineup -- and frankly, he has looked better than I expected in his first two starts of the season. In a tight win over Atlanta and a narrow loss at Houston, the former No. 1 overall pick looked like the old Kyler -- i.e., the most electric athlete on the field. Murray's rare explosiveness and movement skills, which are such a vital part of his game, popped off the screen once again. That massive third-down scramble in the game-winning drive against the Falcons -- when Kyler almost literally ran circles around the defense -- was a sight for sore eyes. Obviously, I want to keep seeing these wild feats of athleticism -- who doesn't?! -- but so far, so good.





Now, Murray's passing has been pretty good, with the fourth-year pro showing that vintage ability to deliver majestic deep balls off of scrambles, but he needs to show greatness as a thrower in order to be fully entrenched. He has to at least flash mastery of the offense. Remember, this is a new regime in Arizona. The head coach and general manager who drafted Kyler are gone. And Murray's work habits were questioned so much by the old regime that they inserted -- and then, after blowback, removed -- a homework clause in his $230.5 million extension. So he needs to leave no doubt, inside and outside of the building, that he is the quarterback for Arizona to continue building around. Because, as everyone knows, the Cardinals have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. So the Cards could be in the quarterback business ... or they could look to surround Murray with more blue-chip talent. How the 26-year-old plays in these next six games could go a long way in deciding which route Arizona takes.