2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots closer to No. 1 overall pick; Jets enter top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 1-9 (.559 strength of schedule)
Panthers' Week 12 opponent: at Titans
Bears' biggest needs: OT, IOL, WR, TE, Edge
Cole Kmet has blossomed into one of the Bears' most reliable pass-catchers. Former Green Bay tight ends Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis have made little impact in the passing game, however, so Chicago will likely explore Day 3 options at the position.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.
Biggest needs: CB, WR, DT, Edge, IOL
Week 12 opponent: vs. Rams
Rookie Michael Wilson missed the team’s loss to Houston with a shoulder injury but has played well when healthy. Rondale Moore did play against the Texans but remains far too inconsistent week to week. He must produce more plays like his opening-drive score on Sunday (his only catch of the day) or he might be fighting off more rookies for playing time in 2024. Meanwhile, the Cardinals' leading receiver, Hollywood Brown, is a free agent after the season.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, TE, OT, WR
Week 12 opponent: at Giants
New England's cornerback room has been a source of recent drama, with the team opting not to bring J.C. Jackson to Germany in Week 10 because of a lack of reliability and then releasing second-year defender Jack Jones at the start of their Week 11 bye. Jackson could be a cut candidate this offseason due to his sizable 2024 salary, and nickelback Myles Bryant is an impending free agent, so changes are coming to the Patriots.
Week 12 opponent: at Vikings
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: RB, DT, OL, QB, TE
Week 12 opponent: vs. Patriots
Saquon Barkley had 140 total yards of offense and two scores against Washington on Sunday, but his recent comments regarding future contract negotiations are not very encouraging if you're a Giants fan. Matt Breida is also set to hit the open market this spring, so the club will likely have interest in the draft's top backs even if the two-time Pro Bowler returns.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge, RB, DT
Week 12 opponent: vs. Panthers
Derrick Henry managed just 38 yards on 10 carries in Sunday's lopsided loss to Jacksonville, turns 30 in January and is not under contract for next season. The Titans may let the veteran test free agency this time around, instead building their backfield around Tyjae Spears and a Day 2 or 3 pick.
Biggest needs: Edge, LB, WR, OT, CB
Week 12 opponent: at Cowboys
Sam Howell faced pressure all day in the team’s loss to the Giants, with each of his three interceptions occurring with defenders in his face. The Commanders hope injured rookie interior linemen Braeden Daniels and Ricky Stromberg bounce back to aid Howell’s cause in 2024, and the team could add a bookend to compete with Charles Leno Jr. for the left tackle spot.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB, Edge, DT
Week 12 opponent: vs. Saints
Atlanta's inconsistent quarterback play has limited wideout Drake London's effectiveness as a playmaker, and the team's in-season trade for Van Jefferson has not produced the intended results. With London and 2022 undrafted rookie Josh Ali the only Falcons wideouts currently under contract in 2024, the team must prioritize rebuilding its receiver room.
Biggest needs: OT, S, IOL, CB, RB
Week 12 opponent: at Lions
The Packers’ running back depth is being challenged yet again in 2024, with Aaron Jones and rookie Emanuel Wilson suffering injuries in the team’s win over the Chargers. AJ Dillon hits free agency in the spring, and Jones has only one year left on his current deal.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, QB, S, WR
Week 12 opponent: vs. Dolphins
With each passing week, it seems less likely that Zach Wilson returns to New York to back up Aaron Rodgers in 2024. If the Jets trade or release the former No. 2 overall pick in the coming months, I'd expect them to look for another promising prospect during the first two days of the draft to learn from Rodgers for a year or two (if the veteran stays healthy) before taking the reins.
Biggest needs: CB, RB, DT, TE, WR
Week 12 opponent: vs. Ravens
Austin Ekeler’s fumble was one of a handful of troubling Chargers red-zone miscues in their loss at Green Bay. The veteran has missed time due to injury this year, is set to hit the open market (as is backfield mate Joshua Kelley) and will be 29 by the time next season starts. Barring a new agreement between Ekeler and the team, the Chargers will likely be in search of another young back in April.
Biggest needs: QB, IOL, LB, S, CB
Week 12 opponent: at Colts
The interior of the Buccaneers’ offensive line has not been the same without center Ryan Jensen, who has missed significant time over the last two season due to injury. If Tampa moves on from the 32-year-old this offseason, expect second-round pick Cody Mauch to remain inside. But the rest of the line's interior could look different, with Matt Feiler and Aaron Stinnie both set to hit free agency.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, Edge, S, K
Week 12 opponent: at Cardinals
The Rams have not truly replaced future Hall of Fame left tackle Andrew Whitworth since their Super Bowl LVI victory. Finding a top-notch blind-side protector to keep Matthew Stafford healthy should be a priority.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, IOL, RB, DT
Week 12 opponent: vs. Chiefs
Unless Aidan O’Connell can bounce back from a three-interception outing against Miami to prove he deserves the starting job in 2024, it would appear the Raiders will be in the quarterback market again this offseason. Turning back to the benched Jimmy Garoppolo is still an option, but that seems unlikely.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, DT, S, LB
Week 12 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
Third-round pick Josh Downs looks like a bargain based on his performance in the slot, but the team’s most reliable receiver, Michael Pittman, is heading toward free agency. If the Colts can’t match the bag he’s likely to receive from another franchise, they should look to the draft for another top dog.
Biggest needs: S, TE, DT, CB, Edge
Week 12 opponent: vs. Browns
Denver invested in veteran free agents Zach Allen and D.J. Jones in recent years, but it still fields one of the worst run defenses in the league. Jonathan Harris will be a restricted free agent and Mike Purcell is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this spring, so the Broncos should be looking for young talent up front.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, Edge
Week 12 opponent: vs. Steelers
Losing Joe Burrow for the season is a devastating blow to the Bengals’ playoff hopes. It's possible he's made his last throws to receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins considering the veteran wideouts are due to hit free agency in March. If the Bengals don't re-sign Boyd and/or Higgins, the Bengals should use at least one of their early picks on a partner for Ja'Marr Chase on the outside.
Biggest needs: DT, S, Edge, WR, CB
Week 12 opponent: at Eagles
Team captain Micah Hyde and Taylor Rapp are impending free agents, which means the Bills could be addressing the safety position in 2024. Rapp suffered a neck injury against the Jets on Sunday and his tests came back negative, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Biggest needs: OT, OG, WR, CB, LB
Week 12 opponent: at Falcons
The Saints have shifted around their offensive line, with Andrus Peat moving from left guard to left tackle to replace benched second-year OT Trevor Penning. Peat is among the team’s impending free agents on the O-line, though, so the team might have to add a blocker early in the draft.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, DT, OG, LB
Week 12 opponent: vs. Bears
The Vikings signed 31-year-old former starter Anthony Barr last week after losing Jordan Hicks to injury. Barr, Hicks and Troy Dye are impending free agents, so I expect undrafted rookie Ivan Pace and 2022 third-round pick Brian Asamoah (who has battled injury this season) to be fighting for reps against some new competition at linebacker next season.
Biggest needs: LB, OG, S, DT, Edge
Week 12 opponent: vs. 49ers
Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle has been a resounding success, but he’s a free agent again after the season. Former first-rounder Jordyn Brooks is also set to hit the market after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option. There isn't much depth behind the two starters. Look for the 'Hawks to invest a Day 2 pick in a 'backer to bolster the middle of the defense.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 6-4 (.461)
Texans' Week 12 opponent: vs. Jaguars
See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.
Biggest needs: CB, IOL, WR, DT, OT
Week 12 opponent: at Bengals
Joey Porter Jr. was a steal at the top of the second round this year and should be a fixture in the Steelers' secondary for years to come. But the rest of Pittsburgh's cornerback group carries plenty of question marks, as only Porter, 12-year veteran Patrick Peterson and injured rookie Cory Trice Jr. are currently signed for next season.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, DT, CB
Week 12 opponent: vs. Commanders
Tyron Smith has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL over the past decade, when healthy. The impending free agent missed time earlier this year due to injury and played 17 games total over the previous three seasons. It’s tough to imagine the team ignoring the tackle position in the top half of the draft.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, S, TE, WR
Week 12 opponent: at Jets
Miami’s offensive line might look quite different next season: Terron Armstead is still a solid left tackle but has a significant 2024 cap figure and has only played 14 or more games three times in 11 seasons; the team did not pick up right tackle Austin Jackson's fifth-year rookie option; and center Connor Williams and guard Robert Hunt are both in line to become free agents.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, TE, Edge, DT
Week 12 opponent: at Seahawks
San Francisco did not select any offensive linemen in this year's draft, likely with the expectation that 2021 second-round pick Aaron Banks, 2022 fourth-round pick Spencer Burford and 2020 fifth-rounder Colton McKivitz would step up. Even if one or two of those former picks are still starters in 2024, the team might look to draft additional linemen in April to push for playing time.
Biggest needs: Edge, OG, CB, WR, OT
Week 12 opponent: at Texans
The Jaguars made headlines during the 2022 offseason when they signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to big free-agent deals. Both had productive debut campaigns in Jacksonville, but while Kirk has continued to be a go-to target for Trevor Lawrence in Year 2, Jones has struggled to stay healthy and is now dealing with an off-field issue. Calvin Ridley, whom they acquired at last year's trade deadline, has shown glimpses of his previous game-breaking form, and should garner considerable interest on the open market this spring. So the team may be forced to find another playmaker in the draft.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 7-3 (.544)
Browns' Week 12 opponent: at Broncos
Texans' biggest needs: CB, DT, Edge, TE, OT
Dalton Schultz has been a reliable option for C.J. Stroud during his impressive debut season, but the veteran tight end is set to re-enter the marketplace come March. Even if the Texans lock up Schultz on a long-term deal this offseason, they should add depth at the position in the draft.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: DT, OT, WR, CB, LB
Week 12 opponent: at Raiders
Many teams will be interested in securing Chris Jones' services if he becomes a free agent in March. The team might need to replace free-agents-to-be Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton up front, as well.
Biggest needs: DT, RB, WR, OG, CB
Week 12 opponent: at Chargers
The Ravens receivers stepped up against the Bengals after tight end Mark Andrews suffered a serious ankle injury early in the first quarter. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman will be around in 2024, but Odell Beckham, who had his best game since 2019 vs. Cincinnati, and Nelson Agholor, who scored a 37-yard touchdown on Thursday, are free agents after the season.
Biggest needs: WR, OG, CB, DT, Edge
Week 12 opponent: vs. Packers
Aidan Hutchinson’s strip-sack sealed the Lions’ win over the Bears on Sunday, but Justin Fields was thriving for most of the contest and the team’s edge defenders have not produced consistently in recent weeks. With Charles Harris and Julian and Romeo Okwara headed for free agency, Detroit could have some work to do at the position this offseason.
Biggest needs: RB, Edge, WR, LB, CB
Week 12 opponent: vs. Bills
D’Andre Swift has been everything the team hoped when it traded for the running back during this year’s draft. His strong play could earn him significant free-agent interest, however, and Kenneth Gainwell is the only back under contract beyond this season.
TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, LB, IOL
Week 12 opponent: at Titans
Backups DJ Johnson and Amaré Barno are the only edge rushers under contract for the Panthers beyond this season. Brian Burns will be in demand if Carolina allows him to hit the open market, and Yetur Gross-Matos might draw interest, as well.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: S, OT, Edge, DT, LB
Week 12 opponent: at Broncos
Injuries to starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. are testing the Browns’ depth. Fourth-round pick Dawand Jones was holding up alright in place of Conklin, but Jones has battled an injury of his own in recent weeks. With Conklin missing more than half the team’s games in two of the past three seasons and Wills entering a contract year, Cleveland should address the position in the top half of the draft.