Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to a Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office inmate report.

Jones was admitted at 6:03 p.m. ET Monday, per the report, and remains in custody.

Jones, 28, is in his seventh NFL season and second with the Jaguars.

A 2017 NFL Draft second-round selection of the Buffalo Bills, Jones has played in 98 career games with 261 receptions, 2,785 yards and 18 touchdowns.