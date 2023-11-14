Around the NFL

Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Published: Nov 13, 2023 at 08:54 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to a Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office inmate report.

Jones was admitted at 6:03 p.m. ET Monday, per the report, and remains in custody.

Jones, 28, is in his seventh NFL season and second with the Jaguars.

A 2017 NFL Draft second-round selection of the Buffalo Bills, Jones has played in 98 career games with 261 receptions, 2,785 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Jones, who has been dealing with a knee injury, has played in three games this year for the Jaguars and was inactive on Sunday in the team's Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He has registered eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season.

