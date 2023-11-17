Around the NFL

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Saquon Barkley's offseason contract negotiations, which ultimately led to a slight increase on the franchise tag but no long-term deal, helped jumpstart cross-country conversations about the value of a running back.

As we dig deeper into the 2023 campaign, those discussions could become heightened. Barkley missed three games this season due to injury and has carried the workload for a 2-8 Giants squad treading water.

Related Links

The star RB is in a precarious spot. The Giants need him to have any semblance of an offensive threat with undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito under center. Yet every tote he takes will be used against him in offseason contract negotiations.

For Barkley, it's better not to think about the conundrum on a daily basis.

"Yeah, it's really crazy when you break it down like that. It's just the way the business is," Barkley said, via ESPN. "When you're a premier back in this league -- not to talk about myself -- they feed you the ball because it helps you and gives you an opportunity to win games more times than not. And then when it comes to contract or a certain time and you're a running back, you having so much miles on you, it's a crazy concept.

"I try my best not to think about that or I would go insane. I just try to keep focus on the love of the game, take care of my body and whenever the opportunity comes to talk contract again -- whether it's with the Giants or another team -- hopefully I'm able to pull the film or pull up numbers to be able to get a contract that is the best for me and my family."

Barkley brushed off questions about whether there would come a point when he should consider his own future and not play through injury as he deals with an ankle issue. Despite being limited in practice, he is expected to play this week against the Washington Commanders.

However, Barkley didn't mince words when asked what he learned about last season's negotiations and the club's use of the franchise tag.

"Loyalty means nothing," he said. "Loyalty, that don't mean nothing. No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it's a business at the end of the day. That is something that I have learned."

The business of football will continue this offseason when the Giants can once again use the franchise tag on Barkley, a move that could lead to more drama in New York in 2024.

Related Content

news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.
news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers 'serious' ankle injury likely to be season ending

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season likely ended on Thursday, Baltimore head coach Josh Harbaugh said after his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.
news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed a wide range of topics during his Thursday media session, including recent social media comments from his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
news

Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints signed three-time Pro Bowl defender Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad.