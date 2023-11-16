Week 11 NFL picks: Ravens nip Bengals on Thursday night; who wins Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch?

Why Brooke is taking the Chiefs: We've had this game circled since the schedule was released back in May. Now that we're here, it feels like the Super Bowl LVII rematch will really live up to the hype. These teams are similar roster-wise to the ones we saw in February, but there's been a big shift in performance in Kansas City, with the offense averaging its fewest points (23.1) in the Patrick Mahomes era and struggling to find a consistent pass game, while the defense has morphed into the team's best unit on that side of the ball in a decade. Andy Reid, Mahomes and Co. always seem to figure it out, no matter how grim the situation may look. This week's challenge: the team with the league's best record. I firmly believe this is the game in which Mahomes and the offense get right, and I see K.C.'s second-ranked scoring defense stymieing Philly, setting the tone for a ferocious stretch run. Home-field advantage also feels like a big factor in this Monday night gem.