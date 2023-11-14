C.J. Stroud CAN be MVP; Lions WILL earn NFC's No. 1 seed; Bengals MUST win on Thursday in Baltimore

7) Antonio Pierce is real

I love AP. And I love Raider Nation. The energy boost following Josh McDaniels' firing is real and spectacular, with the Silver & Black winning two straight games to get back to .500.

Now, unfortunately, the Raiders (5-5) can't play the flawed New York teams every week. But it's great to see RB Josh Jacobs return to form as Las Vegas' offensive engine. And you can't tell me Davante Adams hasn't looked much happier over the past two weeks.

So, can Pierce eventually shed the "interim" part of his head-coaching title and get the permanent nod? I wouldn't bet against him. In fact, I won't bat an eye if the Raiders finish this season around 9-8, leaving the lifeless version of this group in the past by admirably competing every week. Given what Pierce inherited a couple weeks ago, if Vegas finishes this campaign with a winning record, the former Pro Bowl linebacker deserves serious consideration to lead this franchise into 2024 and beyond.

8) The Giants are getting a top-two pick

I think the 1-8 Panthers are indeed the worst team in football, but sadly, they already traded away their 2024 first-round pick to the Bears. Thus, the Panthers will not be picking in the top two -- but I believe the 2-8 Giants will be.

Losers of three straight, New York has completely come apart on both sides of the ball. With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured, the offense is led by quarterback Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie who's clearly in above his head. Meanwhile, Wink Martindale's defense, which showed some mettle in October, has given up 79 points over the past two weeks, yielding a whopping 640 yards of offense to rival Dallas this past Sunday. The Giants are bickering on the sidelines and to the press. It's not a good scene.

With Kyler Murray back in the fold, I believe the Cardinals (2-8) will win more games. Meanwhile, you have to imagine Bill Belichick will be able to coax at least another victory or two out of the 2-8 Patriots, right? But with this Big Blue team, I just don't see reason for optimism. It's a lost season. On the bright side, though, this could lead to the organization landing an actual franchise quarterback next April.

9) The Bengals MUST win Thursday night

Week 11 starts out with a bang: Bengals at Ravens on Thursday Night Football. With Joe Burrow back to good health, Cincinnati appeared to be back as an AFC power. But then the Bengals suffered Sunday's home defeat to the Texans, dropping the team to 5-4 on the season. At the moment, when it comes to the playoff picture, Cincy's on the outside looking in.

If the Bengals still want to claim a third straight AFC North title, they kind of NEED a win in Baltimore. Not only do the Ravens hold a 1.5-game lead over the Bengals, but they already beat them back in Week 2. Thus, Thursday night is a monster showdown in the NFL's best division race.