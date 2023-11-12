What We Learned

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Published: Nov 12, 2023 at 02:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

EARLY WINDOW

LATE WINDOW

SUNDAY NIGHT

NOTES:

  1. Teams on bye: Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles, Rams.

EARLY WINDOW

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
5-5
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2-8


Michael Baca's takeaways:


  1. Colts get back to .500 despite posting season-low 10 points. Indianapolis entered Week 10 as the only NFL team this season to score 20-plus points in each game. Shane Steichen’s squad earned the win on Sunday despite ending that streak in Germany. Accompanied by great play by the Colts’ defense, Indy secured the victory by executing in the most crucial moments on offense. Jonathan Taylor’s number was called on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line late in the first quarter and the star running back was brilliantly patient on the TD run. Gardner Minshew (18 of 28 for 194 yards, INT) was shaky most of the game, but scrambled away from pressure often and connected with Michael Pittman Jr. (eight receptions, 84 yards) to extend drives. Minshew’s 28-yard throw to Josh Downs late in the fourth quarter was a beauty and flipped the field to make it a long one for the Patriots’ last gasp. Despite converting only 5-of-13 third downs and being outgained 340-264, the Colts managed to pull out a win with some clutch plays on offense. 
  2. Patience running thin at quarterback for New England. Down four points with a little more than four minutes to play, Mac Jones threw a ghastly interception in the red zone that led to his benching for the Patriots’ final drive of the game. Bailey Zappe proceeded to seal New England’s fate with another appalling pick, setting up what will be a long flight home from Frankfurt. Jones’ underthrow was especially hard to fathom considering Mike Gesicki was open for the go-ahead score. The turnover was an example of the red-zone struggles New England experienced all game (0 for 4), which ultimately proved to be the difference in a low-scoring affair. There’s no question where the weak point was for an offense that saw Rhamondre Stevenson (88 yards) and Ezekiel Elliott (54 yards) provide an efficient rushing attack. Jones, who finished 15-of-20 passing for 170 yards (INT), was harassed for five sacks in the first half, but the Patriots didn’t allow a sack after halftime. The play-calling didn’t exactly show trust in the starting QB, however, and Jones seemed hesitant at times. Bill Belichick didn’t commit to a starting quarterback for next week when asked by reporters after the game.
  3. Indy’s defensive line feasts in Germany. Dayo Odeyingbo notched a career-high three sacks to lead a Colts defensive front that set the tone in the early going. Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis also joined the sack party in the first half, and the play of DeForest Buckner up the middle has to be recognized (one tackle for loss, two QB hits). The Patriots’ O-line tried its best to double-team the 3-technique, which allowed Buckner’s teammates to get after Jones. The Colts posted nine QB hits on the afternoon and did it all without blitzing very much. Perhaps that constant pressure contributed to Jones’ reluctance to throw downfield, even though the Colts were held sack-less in the second half. Zaire Franklin continued his great season with a game-high 15 total tackles, and safeties Julian Blackmon and Rodney Thomas were the benefactors of the errant throws from Jones and Zappe to end the game. 


Next Gen stat of the game: Mac Jones was pressured on 12 of his 27 dropbacks in Week 10 (44.4% pressure rate). Ten of Jones’ 12 pressures came against 4-man rushes.


NFL Research: The Patriots’ 2-8 start is tied for the worst in the Bill Belichick era (also started 2-8 in 2000, his first season in New England).


Back to top

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
5-3
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
7-2


﻿﻿﻿More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
4-4
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
5-3


﻿﻿﻿﻿More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
5-3
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
6-2


﻿﻿﻿﻿More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
5-4
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
5-4


﻿﻿﻿﻿More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
3-5
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
5-3


﻿﻿More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
3-5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-5


﻿﻿More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

LATE WINDOW

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-5
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
1-8


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
6-2
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
4-4


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

New York Giants
New York Giants
2-7
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
5-3


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
5-3


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

SUNDAY NIGHT

New York Jets
New York Jets
4-4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
4-5


More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Back to top

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Bears' win over the Panthers on Thursday night

Behind a trio of field goals and a touchdown by former Panther D'Onta Foreman, the Chicago Bears defeated Carolina 16-13 Thursday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Jets on Monday 

In a game in which each offense struggled, the Chargers prevailed over the Jets thanks to the outstanding play of their defense and special teams on Monday night. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Lions' win over Raiders on Monday night

Buoyed by rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions pulled away from the Las Vegas Raiders for a victory on Monday night. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Bills' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

On the ground and through the air, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led the offense while the Bills defense put in a tenacious effort to turn away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 7 game of 2023 season

Around The NFL breaks down a top moment to stream on NF+ from each Week 7 game of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Vikings' win over 49ers on Monday night

Thanks to the histrionics of Kirk Cousins and Jordan Addison, the Vikings jumped out to an early lead and hung on to upset the San Francisco 49ers.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 