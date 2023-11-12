2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Colts get back to .500 despite posting season-low 10 points. Indianapolis entered Week 10 as the only NFL team this season to score 20-plus points in each game. Shane Steichen’s squad earned the win on Sunday despite ending that streak in Germany. Accompanied by great play by the Colts’ defense, Indy secured the victory by executing in the most crucial moments on offense. Jonathan Taylor’s number was called on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line late in the first quarter and the star running back was brilliantly patient on the TD run. Gardner Minshew (18 of 28 for 194 yards, INT) was shaky most of the game, but scrambled away from pressure often and connected with Michael Pittman Jr. (eight receptions, 84 yards) to extend drives. Minshew’s 28-yard throw to Josh Downs late in the fourth quarter was a beauty and flipped the field to make it a long one for the Patriots’ last gasp. Despite converting only 5-of-13 third downs and being outgained 340-264, the Colts managed to pull out a win with some clutch plays on offense. Patience running thin at quarterback for New England. Down four points with a little more than four minutes to play, Mac Jones threw a ghastly interception in the red zone that led to his benching for the Patriots’ final drive of the game. Bailey Zappe proceeded to seal New England’s fate with another appalling pick, setting up what will be a long flight home from Frankfurt. Jones’ underthrow was especially hard to fathom considering Mike Gesicki was open for the go-ahead score. The turnover was an example of the red-zone struggles New England experienced all game (0 for 4), which ultimately proved to be the difference in a low-scoring affair. There’s no question where the weak point was for an offense that saw Rhamondre Stevenson (88 yards) and Ezekiel Elliott (54 yards) provide an efficient rushing attack. Jones, who finished 15-of-20 passing for 170 yards (INT), was harassed for five sacks in the first half, but the Patriots didn’t allow a sack after halftime. The play-calling didn’t exactly show trust in the starting QB, however, and Jones seemed hesitant at times. Bill Belichick didn’t commit to a starting quarterback for next week when asked by reporters after the game. Indy’s defensive line feasts in Germany. Dayo Odeyingbo notched a career-high three sacks to lead a Colts defensive front that set the tone in the early going. Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis also joined the sack party in the first half, and the play of DeForest Buckner up the middle has to be recognized (one tackle for loss, two QB hits). The Patriots’ O-line tried its best to double-team the 3-technique, which allowed Buckner’s teammates to get after Jones. The Colts posted nine QB hits on the afternoon and did it all without blitzing very much. Perhaps that constant pressure contributed to Jones’ reluctance to throw downfield, even though the Colts were held sack-less in the second half. Zaire Franklin continued his great season with a game-high 15 total tackles, and safeties Julian Blackmon and Rodney Thomas were the benefactors of the errant throws from Jones and Zappe to end the game.





Next Gen stat of the game: Mac Jones was pressured on 12 of his 27 dropbacks in Week 10 (44.4% pressure rate). Ten of Jones’ 12 pressures came against 4-man rushes.





NFL Research: The Patriots’ 2-8 start is tied for the worst in the Bill Belichick era (also started 2-8 in 2000, his first season in New England).





