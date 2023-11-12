News roundup

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Nov 12, 2023 at 01:50 PM Updated: Nov 12, 2023 at 03:16 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday:

  • Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion versus the Browns.
  • Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (right finger) is questionable to return versus the Texans.
  • Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was ruled out with a neck injury versus the Ravens. Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable to return.
  • Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Kwity Paye suffered a hamstring injury against the Patriots and did not return.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder) is questionable to return versus the 49ers.
  • New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson did not return after suffering a head injury against the Colts.
  • New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee) is questionable to return versus the Vikings.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (leg) was ruled out versus the Packers.
  • Tennessee Titans linebacker Chance Campbell was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after suffering an injury during warmups.

