Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke injures hamstring in loss to Cardinals

The Atlanta Falcons are dealing with another question at the quarterback position after Taylor Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Backup Desmond Ridder took over with the Falcons trailing, 22-17. Atlanta held a lead in the final moments of the game, but Kyler Murray led Arizona's offense down the field for a game-winning field goal.

"(Heinicke) pulled his hamstring and Des came in and did a really nice job," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said after the game. "He gave us a chance. Obviously, made a big play in a zone read. Unfortunately, we came up short."

Heinicke suffered the hamstring injury when he scrambled right for a 8-yard rush and was hit by Zaven Collins.

Before exiting Sunday's game in Arizona, Heinicke completed 8 of 15 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Atlanta's question at quarterback has been a topic the last couple of weeks before Smith decided to make a change at QB. During the team's Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans, Ridder, who was evaluated for a concussion but cleared, was replaced by Heinicke. Heading into Week 9, Smith announced Heinicke would draw the start and Ridder would serve as the backup against the Minnesota Vikings. Atlanta lost, but remained with Heinicke as the starter heading into Sunday's game.

Ridder, who was the starting QB for the team's first eight games of the season, finished Sunday completing 4 of 6 passes for 39 yards.

"It definitely has an affect. Yeah, we got to make a decision," Smith said Atlanta's outlook at the QB position. "Like I said, Des did a nice job coming back out there. He kind of reset -- confident in him. Had he come in the second play of the game, the way he prepared and he didn't flinch. Like I said, he gave us a chance to win."