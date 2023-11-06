Falcons HC Arthur Smith says Taylor Heinicke will remain starter vs. Cardinals

Heinicke earned the starting job in Week 9 after performing better than Desmond Ridder in relief of the second-year signal-caller in Week 8, and nearly led the Falcons to a home win over Minnesota before backup Josh Dobbs pulled off an unlikely comeback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Heinicke completed 21 of 38 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown, while rushing three times for 20 additional yards on the ground.

His lone significant mistake -- an ugly interception thrown late in the third quarter -- led to a pivotal 31-yard field goal converted by Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, giving Minnesota a three-point lead that proved to be important when Dobbs threw a go-ahead touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining to push Minnesota past Atlanta.