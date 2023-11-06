Around the NFL

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says Taylor Heinicke will remain starter vs. Cardinals

Published: Nov 06, 2023 at 01:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Taylor Heinicke provided the Atlanta Falcons with the spark they desperately needed in Week 9. Despite the loss, he's earned the right to lead the offense again in Week 10.

Heinicke will start at quarterback against Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced on Monday, adding he and his staff will re-evaluate the position during the team's Week 11 bye week.

Related Links

Heinicke earned the starting job in Week 9 after performing better than Desmond Ridder in relief of the second-year signal-caller in Week 8, and nearly led the Falcons to a home win over Minnesota before backup Josh Dobbs pulled off an unlikely comeback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Heinicke completed 21 of 38 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown, while rushing three times for 20 additional yards on the ground.

His lone significant mistake -- an ugly interception thrown late in the third quarter -- led to a pivotal 31-yard field goal converted by Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, giving Minnesota a three-point lead that proved to be important when Dobbs threw a go-ahead touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining to push Minnesota past Atlanta.

Otherwise, Heinicke served as an upgrade over the inconsistent Ridder, providing the Falcons with some offensive juice and attitude in a hotly contested game between two 4-4 clubs. Because of his Heinicke's, Smith feels comfortable enough to proceed with the veteran as his starter for at least this weekend as the Falcons near a potential crossroads in their 2023 season.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered torn ACL in loss to Raiders, will miss remainder of 2023 season

An MRI on Monday showed that Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on job status: 'I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts'

The Patriots currently stand at 2-7 following Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Head coach Bill Belichick on Monday was asked if he believes he is coaching for his job.
news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs defense: 'This is the best defense I've ever played with'

The Kansas City Chiefs shut down the high-powered Dolphins offense on Sunday in Germany. Tight end Travis Kelce said afterward that this year's defensive group is the best he's played with.
news

Jalen Hurts plays through pain in 'gritty' Eagles win over Cowboys 

Jalen Hurts didn't miss a snap during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, but Philadelphia's QB dealt with a banged up knee in a "gritty" Week 9 performance.
news

Josh Jacobs on Raiders' victory over Giants: 'The vibe and the energy is just electric'

Days after the firing of Josh McDaniels, the Raiders won their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, soundly defeating the Giants 30-6. The whole team seemed to feel a new energy with the change and subsequent win, with running back Josh Jacobs saying, "The vibe and the energy is just electric right now."
news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers fractured forearm, expected to have surgery and miss around four weeks 

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Philadelphia's win over the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shrugs off bloody finger to remain hot hand: 'Just got to continue to get better'

Joe Burrow is back and so too are his Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns to propel the Bengals over the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, for Cincinnati's fourth consecutive win on Sunday night.
news

Tua Tagovailoa shoulders blame for Dolphins' comeback falling short vs. Chiefs: 'It was my fault'

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the blame for Miami's comeback falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs. "It was my fault," Tagovailoa said.
news

Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to comeback win off bench: 'I know the circumstance I was put in was a little abnormal'

Having arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday, Josh Dobbs was thrown into the fire Sunday when rookie Jaren Hall was concussed. Dobbs delivered with two comebacks in one fourth quarter as the Vikings rallied past the Atlanta Falcons for a stunning 31-28 victory.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud sets single-game rookie passing record with 470 yards in comeback win over Buccaneers

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tore the Buccaneers defense asunder in his eighth career start, tying a rookie record with five touchdown passes and setting one with 470 passing yards in a 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay.