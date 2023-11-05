2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Patrick Mahomes gets other receivers involved with Travis Kelce quieted. After a horrible loss to the Broncos last week, Mahomes delivered a well-rounded performance in Frankfurt, Germany. But with the Dolphins limiting Kelce to a season-low three catches for 14 yards, the quarterback had to turn to Kansas City’s other pass-catchers to move the ball. He connected with five different receivers during the opening drive, capping it off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to rookie Rashee Rice. From there, Mahomes did a little bit of everything. He ran the ball when needed to extend drives and found nine different receivers in the victory. Mahomes completed 66.7% of his passes (20 of 30) for 185 yards and two TDs. With a comfortable lead in the AFC West standings, the Chiefs have a bye week before their Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Eagles in Week 11. Tale of two halves for the Dolphins. Miami entered Sunday averaging 18.9 points per game in the first half, which led the NFL. But Chiefs coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense held the Dolphins to zero points in the first 40 minutes of Sunday’s game. Miami did bounce back, rallying to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins faced a fourth-and-10 from Kansas City’s 31-yard line with a little over a minute remaining, and it turned to be their final play, as all Tua Tagovailoa could do was fall on the ground to recover a loose ball after a botched snap. Miami is now 0-3 against teams with winning records (Bills, Eagles and Chiefs), but one positive from Week 9 is that the team was more competitive than it was against Buffalo and Philadelphia. The Dolphins will look to regroup with a bye week up next. Chiefs’ defense finds way to contain Miami’s offense. Kansas City’s defense might have completed one of the best plays of the season late in the first half. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill caught a short pass and was stripped by Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs’ Mike Edwards recovered the fumble and then lateraled the ball to Bryan Cook, who returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. Overall, it was an incredible defensive effort, as Miami didn’t convert a third down until midway through the third quarter. Mike McDaniel’s offense finally emerged after that with Tagovailoa finding Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a 31-yard score. A Raheem Mostert TD run late in the third quarter cut the lead to seven, but Kansas City did just enough stop the comeback attempt. The Chiefs also held Hill (62 receiving yards) out of the end zone.





Next Gen stat of the game: Bryan Cook reached a top speed of 21.31 mph on his 59-yard fumble return TD, the fastest run by a Chiefs ball-carrier this season.





NFL Research: Travis Kelce has the most receiving yards in Chiefs franchise history. Kelce passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (10,940) on Sunday.





