Bengals QB Joe Burrow shrugs off bloody finger to remain hot hand: 'Just got to continue to get better'

Against a bruising San Francisco 49ers squad in Week 8, Burrow truly looked like he was back to form when he tossed a trio of touchdowns to lead the Bengals to a 31-17 upset.

A week later, he was on point from the start against the Bills and generational rival Josh Allen, confirming his performances in recent weeks are again the outstanding norm for Joey Franchise.

Prior to Week 5 and his current red-hot run, Burrow had just two touchdown passes over the team's dismal 1-3 opening. Now, the narrative has changed in the Queen City and no team, no calf strain and no bloodied finger has been able to slow the Bengals over the last four games.

"It was just a little cut," said Burrow of the bloodied finger he was dealing with in the first half that was clearly seen on the NBC broadcast. "Nothing bad."

Nope. It's all good for the Bengals, who are tied for second in the AFC North behind the front-flying Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday night started with a brilliant opening-drive TD march culminated by a Burrow-to-Irv Smith 7-yard score. Another Burrow TD toss to another tight end, Drew Sample, propelled the Bengals to a 21-7 halftime edge. It was enough for the Bengals to hold off a late-charging Allen and Co.

As the Bills are still looking for answers for their continued uneven play, the Bengals have changed all the questions related to their struggles. Chief among the reasons for the narrative changing is Burrow's health and play.