Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaks calf in Week 2 loss to Ravens

Burrow said he tweaked his calf on the play before Cincinnati's final touchdown, a 4-yard pass to wide receiver ﻿Tee Higgins﻿ with 3:28 to play in the game. The Bengals QB was noticeably limping but did not miss any time, and head coach Zac Taylor said after the defeat that the plan was for Burrow to go back in. However, after the QB hit Higgins for the TD that led to Cincinnati cutting its deficit to the final score, Baltimore was able to record a pair of first downs to ice the game.