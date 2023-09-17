Tom Brady's purchase of stake in Las Vegas Raiders not yet finalized

Buying a stake in an NFL team would effectively preclude Brady from playing again -- for the Raiders or anyone else -- under recently updated league bylaws.

Until then, the door remains open for Brady, who is currently a free agent, albeit at a time when he has repeatedly said that a door on a return is shut.

Any limited partner in an NFL team, regardless of how large of a stake they intend to purchase, must be approved by a three-fourths majority vote of owners. That vote has not yet happened on Brady's pending purchase of the Raiders, sources say, and the transaction remains under review in accordance with the normal process for approving ownership.

After Rodgers' Achilles tear -- just four snaps into Monday night's game against the Bills -- speculation rose that Brady could receive a call from New York. One never came, and had one came, Brady would've taken no action, sources say.

The Jets have shown no interest in acquiring another veteran starting QB and are moving forward for now with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who will start Sunday’s game at the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady spoke about his career in the past tense in a halftime ceremony during the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Eagles in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where he was honored by the Pats, the team he led to six Super Bowl wins and 17 division titles in 19 seasons.