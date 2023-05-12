Around the NFL

Tom Brady working toward acquiring minority stake in Raiders

Published: May 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tom Brady is investing further in Las Vegas.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is working toward a deal to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

The hope is that Brady's ownership of a small stake of the Raiders could be finalized at the NFL Owners Meeting in May in Minnesota, per Rapoport. Brady would not have any say in football matters, and it would not conflict with his FOX broadcasting contract, which is set to become active with the arrival of the 2024 NFL season.

Brady's purchase of a minority share of the Raiders would mark the second Las Vegas-based franchise in which he has invested money. Brady acquired a minority ownership share of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces -- a team also owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis -- in March.

This time around, Brady is investing in the sports league he knows best, buying a small part of an NFL franchise just months after he retired from playing in the same league.

