Tom Brady says he expects to begin his FOX broadcasting career in fall 2024

The 2023 NFL season will be the league's first without Brady involved in some fashion since 1999, when Brady was a senior at the University of Michigan. He recently announced his retirement after 23 seasons following the Buccaneers' ousting from the playoffs.

Last May, FOX Sports announced Brady would join the network as its No. 1 game analyst -- whenever his career ended. Brady's reported pay for the job -- a princely 10-year, $375 million contract -- made waves in the industry.

There has been speculation that FOX has a real conundrum on its hands, with Brady possibly derailing the impressive progress of current No. 1 game analyst, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. In 2023, Olsen is expected to remain in that spot, but the network's plans for Olsen and Brady might not be fully developed for 2024 yet.

Brady said Monday he wants to meet the lofty expectations levied on him with such a massive deal, which is a similar approach he's taken as a player with the Patriots and Bucs in a career that will land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years.

"I think one thing about my career, whether when I was drafted by the Patriots, or signing in free agency with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed, and I never wanted to let people down," Brady said. "I think my biggest motivator was that. So, even in the future, I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving."

Brady also hinted at wanting to step away from the spotlight for a bit and spend time with family while preparing for broadcasting.