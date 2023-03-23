Around the NFL

Tom Brady acquires ownership interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Published: Mar 23, 2023 at 07:03 PM
Tom Brady is heading to Las Vegas to join Mark Davis.

Davis announced Thursday that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who recently announced his retirement, has acquired ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said in a statement released on the Aces website. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games -- They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

"I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

Formerly the Utah Starzz, San Antonio Silver Stars and San Antonio Stars, the franchise became the Aces when it moved to Las Vegas in 2018. The franchise is coming off its first WNBA title, won in the 2022 season.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said in a statement. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

Per the team release, Brady's purchase is subject to WNBA approval.

