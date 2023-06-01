Around the NFL

Tom Brady insists there won't be another unretirement: 'I'm certain I'm not playing again'

Published: Jun 01, 2023 at 10:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady insists he won't be unretiring again.

The G.O.A.T. told Robin Lundberg of Sports Illustrated that despite the persistent rumors, he has no intention of returning to the gridiron.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again, so I've tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that 'cause I've already told people that lots of times," Brady said in a video posted on Thursday. "But I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year. I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we're in the process of that, along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life, just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on, and that's a very important job, and I take them all pretty seriously."

Brady retired for the second time on Feb. 1 following his 23rd NFL season. The previous offseason, TB12 retired for 40 days before returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season.

The quarterback's previous flip-flop, coupled with his competitive nature and ability to play at a high level -- 4,000-plus yards passing each of the past six seasons -- has led to speculation he could return to the right situation. Brady is currently a free agent.

Recent news of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason foot surgery renewed rumors that perhaps Brady could return to play for the club he's in the works to join as a minority owner.

Brady previously said he would wait until the 2024 season to begin his broadcasting career with FOX.

