Week 2 NFL picks: Eagles unanimously predicted to beat Vikings; who wins juicy Ravens-Bengals bout?

Why Ali is taking the Cowboys: The Jets proved Monday night they are a gritty and relentless group, capable of beating a very good opponent in multiple ways. Their defense is even better than advertised, and their return game, led by rookie Xavier Gipson, has the potential to be special. But Robert Saleh can't reasonably expect his team to force four turnovers and produce a special teams TD on a weekly basis. As encouraging as it was to see Breece Hall pick up where his injury-shortened rookie season left off and Garrett Wilson take a battering ram to the Superstar Club's door, there's only so much those two can do to compensate for lackluster O-line and QB play -- especially against an opportunistic Cowboys defense. Zach Wilson will need to be more than merely a game manager if the Jets are to escape Dallas with a W. I have a tough time seeing Micah Parsons and Co. obliging.