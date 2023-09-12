2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Jets' overtime win against Bills on Monday night

FULL BOX SCORE









Down, but not out. The highly anticipated debut of Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson Garrett Wilson Xavier Gipson Josh Allen's struggles at MetLife Stadium continue. Allen had a no-good, very bad day at MetLife last season, resulting in a surprising loss to the upstart Jets. Monday night looked a lot like that game. Allen threw three interceptions, fumbled away possession late in a tie game, and struggled to string together much of anything positive for most of the night. His best play came on Buffalo's lone touchdown pass, in which he just barely avoided crossing the line of scrimmage when throwing to Stefon Diggs Breece Hall is so back. Monday night was Hall's first game with the Jets since suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2022, and he quickly eliminated any worries he might not be his old self. Hall finished with 127 yards on just 10 carries, ripping off runs of 26 and 83 yards on his first two carries. From there, Hall's gains were minimal, but he'd already made enough of a contribution to confirm his standing. Add in a catch for 20 yards and that's a 147-yard night for Hall. Not bad -- and with Dalvin Cook also in the Jets' backfield stable, things are looking good for New York's ground game. The Bills still lack a running game. Despite what was said during ESPN's broadcast, Buffalo did not, in fact, thrive on the ground Monday night. James Cook led the rushing attack with an effort that fell short of four yards per carry, finishing with 46 yards on 12 attempts. Allen led the way in per-carry average, gaining 36 yards on six rushes, but in total, the old story remained true: Buffalo is still missing balance on offense. Against a defense as ferocious as New York's, this lack of distribution made the climb a steep one for the Bills, explaining how they managed just 16 points on the night. Simply, this has to be better. This Jets defense is special. New York might never see the fruits of the Rodgers hype garden, but all that talk about the Jets' defense was legitimate. Monday night's star was safety Jordan Whitehead D.J. Reed Quincy Williams





Next Gen stat of the game: Gipson's 65-yard punt-return touchdown gained +55 punt return yards over expected, the third-most PRYOE since the start of last season. Gipson had just a 0.8% chance of scoring when he initially fielded the punt. ... Bonus! Breece Hall gained +81 rushing yards over expected on 10 carries, the fifth-most RYOE in a game by a running back since the start of last season.





NFL Research: Xavier Gipson's punt return touchdown was the third overtime punt return TD in NFL history, joining Patrick Peterson (Week 9, 2011 versus St. Louis Rams) and Tamarick Vanover (Week 6, 1995 versus San Diego Chargers). He also joined Tyler Lockett (Week 1, 2015 at St. Louis Rams) as the only players in the last 10 seasons to score a punt return touchdown in their NFL debut.



