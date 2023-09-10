2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
EARLY WINDOW
- Atlanta Falcons 24, Carolina Panthers 10
- Baltimore Ravens 25, Houston Texans 9
- Cleveland Browns 24, Cincinnati Bengals 3
- Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Indianapolis Colts 21
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Minnesota Vikings 17
- New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15
- San Francisco 49ers 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 7
- Washington Commanders 20, Arizona Cardinals 16
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier fuel Falcons' sluggish offense. It's no shock the Falcons had their greatest success in Week 1 running the football -- and that Robinson was as advertised in his debut. Even with some negative plays, he showed great burst in accumulating 83 yards on 16 touches (six of them receptions). Picking up where he left off last season, Allgeier had 75 rush yards and two touchdowns. QB Desmond Ridder was under 100 yards with five minutes left. WR Drake London had no catches. Kyle Pitts had two. The pass game struggled early as pressure was a big factor. It's obvious that running the ball remains Atlanta's bread and butter for now.
- Bryce Young had a trying NFL debut. Young's first start was a tough one, even if the moment didn't look too big. He was picked off twice by Falcons S Jessie Bates III on similar-looking interceptions, closing fast on both. Young completed 20-of-38 passes for 146 yards, with a quick flick to Hayden Hurst for a TD. But it was more tough sledding as Atlanta seized control of the game and started to generate a pass rush late. Young showed nice poise going through his progressions and often had to make tight-window throws because of the lack of separation. One big exception? Rookie Jonathan Mingo streaked for what could have been a 99-yard TD pass ... but Young overthrew him. In a showdown of possible Rookie of the Year favorites, the Falcons' Bijan Robinson edged out his division rival Young in their first meeting.
- Tremendous opener for Falcons' big free-agent addition. The Falcons, who averaged one takeaway per game last season, knew they needed more impact defenders. That's why they forked over a mint for Jessie Bates III. So far, it looks brilliant. Bates intercepted Bryce Young twice, reading Young's eyes and making two huge turnovers that led to Atlanta's first 10 points. Then Bates forced a fumble that led to another score and put the Falcons in the driver's seat. Atlanta's defense didn't create much pressure in the first three quarters and was a bit leaky defending the run. But Bates' incredible debut -- he had 10 tackles before limping off the field late -- helped keep this defense together when it was a tight game.
Next Gen stat of the game: Bijan Robinson had a 10.7% chance of scoring on his 11-yard TD reception, evading three would-be tacklers for his first career score.
NFL Research: This was the Falcons' first Week 1 win since 2017, which is the last time they finished above .500 and made the postseason.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- What a difference the new defensive coordinator makes. Cleveland's defense was a disaster at times in recent seasons, but abysmal it was not Sunday. New DC Jim Schwartz's impact was visible throughout the Browns' first game, with defenders who had previously struggled under Joe Woods now thriving under Schwartz. Grant Delpit was a prime example of this transformation, recording a team-high eight tackles and denying receivers yards needed to gain first downs. Browns defensive backs blanketed Bengals pass-catchers all afternoon and played with an attitude not seen in Cleveland in many years. The Bengals went three-and-out seven times, Brad Robbins punted 10 times, and by the middle of the fourth quarter, it became clear Cincinnati didn't have a chance of pulling off a comeback. After years of defensive failure, those words are music to the ears of Browns fans everywhere.
- Joe Burrow loses another one in Cleveland. This game stands as an all-time low in Burrow's series of road defeats at the hands of the Browns. He completed just 14-of-31 passes for 82 yards, leading an offense that totaled a mere 142 yards on the day. Cincinnati's offense was out of sync throughout the day. Weather didn't help either quarterback -- both Burrow and Deshaun Watson had a number of passes fall short of their intended target -- but the Bengals struggled to show any signs of life for most of the afternoon. The timing is unfortunate, considering Burrow signed a massive contract just days earlier. The good news: It's only Week 1.
- The Browns have a kicker. Cleveland cut fourth-round pick Cade York at the end of a nightmarish preseason and decided veteran Dustin Hopkins was their best option, setting up the former Chargers kicker for an unusually important debut. With rain falling throughout the afternoon, Hopkins stood tall, drilling all three of his field goals (from 42, 34 and 43 yards out) and slowly building the Browns' advantage in a close game. The Browns have learned just how important the kicking game can be to determining wins and losses. The new guy didn't disappoint on Sunday.
Next Gen stat of the game: Joe Burrow finished with a -13.9% completion percentage over expected, his worst CPOE performance of his career. He had only one completion on a pass of 10+ air yards (1 for 9 for 10 yards on such attempts).
NFL Research: Joe Burrow's 82 passing yards are the third fewest in a game by a player with 30-plus pass attempts and zero interceptions since at least 1950.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- No rust for Calvin Ridley. You wouldn't know it had been 686 days between regular-season games for the star wideout. Ridley looked like his old self, ripping off routes that left defenders grasping for air, showing sticky hands and scampering after the catch. Ridley generated 8 catches for 101 yards, including a gorgeous TD grab to open the scoring. The wideout showed he's still a go-to target despite all the missed time. With Ridley in the lineup, the offense is open for Trevor Lawrence, who looked ready to make a Year 3 leap into stardom. The Jags' offense went through fits and starts, primarily due to offensive line issues, which I expected entering the season. But when they needed to make plays late, Lawrence, Ridley, Travis Etienne and others showed up to secure the road win.
- Anthony Richardson up-and-down in debut. The rookie QB ended his day on the bench after taking a big shot trying to score with under a minute left. The play epitomized a fiery rookie trying to lead his club back into the game after a back-breaking INT earlier in the final quarter. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said after the game that Richardson is not injured. Richardson opened the game wobbly but, as he did during the preseason, turned it around, looking poised in the pocket. When Richardson reads the D or sees the RPO and lets it rip, he's electric. When he's forced to get through a progression or doesn't trust his read, he gets in trouble. The rookie threw behind his target or tried to aim the ball instead of zipping it on several occasions. But his dynamic ability is undeniable, even though we never got to see the deep cannon in Week 1. He led the Colts with 40 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries despite never ripping off a big run. Richardson is going to want his first career INT back, as he badly underthrew his TE on a lob. Richardson's first game is about what I expected: There were some flashes, but refinement is needed.
- Jamaal Agnew's punt return sets up game-winning score. Most people will probably overlook the impact of the return game in changing the tenor of this outing. Not here. Trailing by four, the Pro Bowl returner let a fourth-quarter punt bounce inside the 10-yard-line, then scooped it up and weaved 48 yards. Instead of starting the drive deep in their own territory, the return set up a 10-play, 46-yard TD drive to re-take the lead. In a tight division tussle, that type of play makes the difference.
Next Gen stat of the game: Trevor Lawrence's 18-yard TD pass to Zay Jones was 1 of 3 completions of 20+ air yards on the day. On passes over 10 air yards, Lawrence finished 8 of 11 for 147 yards and 2 TDs (+27.8% completion percentage over expected).
NFL Research: Research: Anthony Richardson is the youngest player (21 years, 111 days) in the Super Bowl era to score a pass TD and a rush TD in the same game. The only players younger were Bill Dudley and George Ratterman, who both played in the 1940s.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Vikings' close-game magic doesn't carry over in Week 1. Minnesota won 13 games in 2022, with 11 of them one-score games. The Vikings didn't lose a close game until the playoffs, but that's now two straight games they couldn't pull out late. This game came down to self-inflicted errors. Kirk Cousins threw for 273 yards in the first half but also turned it over three times. Two came on fumbles -- one inside his own 20-yard line and one in field-goal range -- and the INT happened at the Bucs' 2-yard line. Those turnovers only led to three Bucs points, but it potentially took away multiple scoring chances for the Vikings. Their other big gaffe came when Jay Ward jumped offside on a Bucs field goal; Tampa Bay took the points off the board and scored a TD.
- Baker Mayfield turns in a gutsy performance. It was not the prettiest outing overall from the Bucs' offense, which accumulated 29 yards on their first six drives, but Mayfield and Co. battled and finished the game strong, with three scores on four drives (not counting end-of-half possessions) down the stretch. Mayfield misfired on seven of his first 11 passes but finished 21-of-34 passing for 173 yards and two scores. He managed pressure well and got rid of the ball under heavy duress multiple times. Mayfield also helped seal the game with two tough runs late. Forget style points and gold stickers. Mayfield did what he needed to seal the win.
- Vikings' defense can't close it out. The early returns for Brian Flores' defense were extremely promising, as the Bucs totaled 95 first-half yards. Danielle Hunter led a good pressure effort, and the Vikings' corners held up well in heavy zone coverage -- something we don't normally see from Flores. But the game turned when the Bucs drove for TDs just before and after halftime. This is where the Vikings' lack of depth showed up. They only allowed 242 yards total, but the Vikings' defense couldn't get off the field when it mattered most. The Bucs' nine-minute drive to start the third quarter seemed to take a lot out of Flores' defense. The signs of improvement are there, but it wasn't quite enough in Week 1.
Next Gen stat of the game: Justin Jefferson finished with nine catches for 150 yards. On vertical routes, Jefferson had three receptions on four targets for 97 yards (+21 receiving yards over expected). He gained a league-high +255 receiving yards over expected on vertical routes last season.
NFL Research: Baker Mayfield has now won three of his four team debuts in his career (won with the Browns, Rams and Buccaneers; lost with the Panthers).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Purdy day for 49ers' offense. Brock Purdy looked as good as advertised coming off elbow surgery. The second-year signal-caller avoided pressure with aplomb and found open receivers to lead four straight scoring drives as the Niners sprinted to a big lead. San Francisco's star weapons all got off to a hot start. Brandon Aiyuk got open easily en route to a 129-yard, two-touchdown day. Deebo Samuel did Deebo Samuel things. Christian McCaffrey was nearly unstoppable, gashing Pittsburgh for 152 yards on 22 carries, including a 65-yard TD scamper early in the second half. There were some questions along the O-line, as Purdy was sacked three times, but you can't ask for a better start than the one Kyle Shanahan's club had.
- Steelers stumble out of the gate. It's no longer the preseason, Toto. As good as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh offense looked in the preseason, it was equally bad to open the games that count. The Steelers started the game with five consecutive three-and-outs, earning -9 net yards. Pittsburgh didn't earn a first down until the 1:16 mark in the second quarter. Pickett was scattershot all game, missing targets behind, low and high. Under siege by the 49ers' defensive front, Pickett's head was spinning from the start. It might still be whirling as you read this. To add injury to insult, Pittsburgh also lost stars Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and Cam Heyward (groin) during the game. The only positive for Pittsburgh: T.J. Watt played at a DPOY level (3 sacks, 2 FF, FR, 5 QB hits, 1 PD).
- 49ers' D looks dominant. The big money that the Niners paid Nick Bosa looks worth it already. The reigning DPOY played a normal snap level early as San Francisco's D smothered Pittsburgh, letting Bosa get reps off late. The Niners' D completely controlled the line of scrimmage, sacking Pickett five times, gobbling up nine QB hits and holding the Steelers to 41 rushing yards (24 coming on one run late in the first half). Fred Warner was, as usual, all over the field. Ditto, Dre Greenlaw. And the secondary came up with two INTs. The debut of Steve Wilks' D in San Francisco looks every bit as good as previous iterations.
Next Gen stat of the game: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk had 7 targets, 7 receptions, 119 yards and 2 TDs on intermediate passes (10-19 air yards).
NFL Research: The Steelers' 30-7 loss (-23) was their greatest margin of defeat at home in the Mike Tomlin era (since 2007).