Around the NFL

Jordan Love on leading Packers to ninth straight win over Bears: 'Obviously, that was the plan for us'

Published: Sep 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

On the eve of his first game as the official QB1 of the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love visualized leaving Soldier Field victorious.

Three touchdowns, 245 yards and a sterling performance later, Love did just that.

Reminiscent to the Aaron Rodgers era before it, Love's tenure leading the Packers began with domination of the rival Chicago Bears with a 38-20 throttling that wasn't as close as the final score.

"Yesterday was visualizing having a win, coming off the field after a win," Love said.

It was the ninth straight win for the Packers over the Bears and the fifth in a row at Soldier Field.

Related Links

Love's final line of the aforementioned 245 yards, three scores, no interceptions and a 123.2 rating was better than Rodgers and Brett Favre fared in their first starts versus the Bears, per NFL Research. Favre lost, threw for 214, 1/1 and a 69.0 rating. Rodgers won and threw for 227, 2/1 and a 105.8 rating.

Clinging to a 10-6 halftime lead, the Packers pulled away and then some in the second half. Love hit Aaron Jones for a 35-yard score and then Romeo Doubs for his second TD of the night. The latter made it 31-14 early in the third. Rookie backup Sean Clifford finished the game at QB for the Pack, as Love was able to drink in his triumphant Sunday.

"We knew what type of game we were in for," Love said. "Obviously, my first game in this rivalry, so I mean it felt good. They're a good team. Obviously, first half was close and second half, the way we just bounced back and came out there in the second half and just total domination. It felt good."

"It just feels good to get a win, never take that for granted," Love said.

With pressure aplenty on Love to fill the cleats of the departed Rodgers, the 24-year-old earned his first NFL victory as a starting QB and his first win in a storied but now lopsided rivalry.

The performance certainly reinforced head coach Matt LaFleur's confidence in his young QB.

"There's a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love," LaFleur said. "I think the guys are going to rally around him. They're excited for him. They love him, they respect him."

As Love looks to follow a pair of all-time greats under center for the Packers, he took a huge step in the right direction Sunday.

"Obviously, that was the plan for us, coming in here and starting off the season in the right way," he said. "I thought we did that in all phases."

Perhaps it started the evening before when Love visualized victory.

"I slept great last night," Love said.

Chances are he will Sunday night, too.

Related Content

news

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill put up historic Week 1 numbers to rally Dolphins past Chargers

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ and the Miami Dolphins aren't going to lose many track meets. They didn't on Sunday, as Tagovailoa returned to action, Hill reaffirmed his status as one of league's most dangerous gamebreakers and the two combined for some historic numbers in Miami's 36-34 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Tom Brady honored at halftime of Patriots' loss to Eagles, will be inducted into team Hall of Fame in June 2024

Tom Brady was honored on Sunday during halftime of the Patriots' season opener versus the Eagles, preempting the former QB's 
news

Steelers HC Mile Tomlin on worst home loss of his career: 'We got kicked in the teeth'

﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ and the Steelers offense, which had stoked expectations after scoring on each of their preseason drives, were rag-dolled in a Week 1 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-7 -- the most lopsided home defeat in the Mike Tomlin era.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ isn't panicking. ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ isn't backing down from his incendiary game week comments. Nonetheless, nary a Cincinnati Bengal was pleased after an abysmal season-opening 24-3 loss to the archrival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action. How did Jordan Love fare in his first game as the Packers' full-time starter?
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffers torn Achilles in win over Texans

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters following the game.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.
news

Buccaneers not expected to trade WR Mike Evans after no extension reached by deadline

Saturday came and went in Tampa Bay without an extension for ﻿Mike Evans﻿, but don't expect the wide receiver to leave the Buccaneers anytime in the immediate future.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.  
news

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren expected to split carries in Steelers' season opener vs. 49ers

Could Pittsburgh debut a running back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener? After a summer of intrigue at the position, ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and ﻿Jaylen Warren﻿ are expected to split carries against San Francisco.