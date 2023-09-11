Jordan Love on leading Packers to ninth straight win over Bears: 'Obviously, that was the plan for us'

Love's final line of the aforementioned 245 yards, three scores, no interceptions and a 123.2 rating was better than Rodgers and Brett Favre fared in their first starts versus the Bears, per NFL Research. Favre lost, threw for 214, 1/1 and a 69.0 rating. Rodgers won and threw for 227, 2/1 and a 105.8 rating.

Clinging to a 10-6 halftime lead, the Packers pulled away and then some in the second half. Love hit Aaron Jones for a 35-yard score and then Romeo Doubs for his second TD of the night. The latter made it 31-14 early in the third. Rookie backup Sean Clifford finished the game at QB for the Pack, as Love was able to drink in his triumphant Sunday.

"We knew what type of game we were in for," Love said. "Obviously, my first game in this rivalry, so I mean it felt good. They're a good team. Obviously, first half was close and second half, the way we just bounced back and came out there in the second half and just total domination. It felt good."

"It just feels good to get a win, never take that for granted," Love said.

With pressure aplenty on Love to fill the cleats of the departed Rodgers, the 24-year-old earned his first NFL victory as a starting QB and his first win in a storied but now lopsided rivalry.

The performance certainly reinforced head coach Matt LaFleur's confidence in his young QB.

"There's a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love," LaFleur said. "I think the guys are going to rally around him. They're excited for him. They love him, they respect him."

As Love looks to follow a pair of all-time greats under center for the Packers, he took a huge step in the right direction Sunday.

"Obviously, that was the plan for us, coming in here and starting off the season in the right way," he said. "I thought we did that in all phases."

Perhaps it started the evening before when Love visualized victory.

"I slept great last night," Love said.