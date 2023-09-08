Scout's Notebook

Aaron Rodgers-less Packers have sleeper potential in NFC, while Bills look like paper tigers in loaded AFC

Published: Sep 08, 2023 at 05:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights one overlooked team with serious upside ... and a purported contender that could be on the decline.

The 2023 NFL season is officially underway, as the Detroit Lions ruined the Kansas City Chiefs' Lombardi party on Thursday night by pulling off an upset win at Arrowhead Stadium. Not a bad way to kick off Week 1. But before the new campaign really gets going with Sunday's 14-game slate, allow me to toss out a couple of last-minute predictions.

On this Friday one year ago, I used the Scout's Notebook to identify one sleeper contender and one paper tiger for the 2022 season. My sleeper contender, the New Orleans Saints, obviously did not meet my expectations, posting a 7-10 mark to finish third in a lackluster NFC South. But my selection for paper tiger, the Denver Broncos, proved prescient: Russell Wilson stumbled to the worst season of his professional career; Nathaniel Hackett didn't even make it through his debut campaign as a head coach; and the team finished last in the AFC West at 5-12.

I went 1-for-2 in that forecasting exercise. Room for improvement. So let's run the concept back today!

Reflecting on everything that occurred on the transaction wire this offseason and on the gridiron during training camp/preseason, I have settled on two teams carrying opposite vibes, at least to me: one sleeper contender and one paper tiger. Let's get to it.

Related Links

SLEEPER: Green Bay Packers

I hope Aaron Rodgers and his legion of fans do not take the Packers' selection in this spot personally, but here's what I think about Green Bay in 2023: Matt LaFleur and Co. are now actually better positioned to advance through the NFL postseason tournament due to a philosophical change on offense that's designed to help Jordan Love flourish as a first-time starter.

Again, I'm not throwing shade at Rodgers; I'm fascinated to see what the four-time MVP can accomplish with a nice supporting cast on the New York Jets. But the Pack went 8-9 last season, missing the playoffs. Clearly, the marriage between Rodgers and the Packers had grown stale. In the wake of a contentious divorce, though, I think the franchise is rejuvenated by the transition to Love. And I truly believe the Packers, with the way their roster is currently constructed, will benefit from a more balanced approach that makes the running game and play-action passes the foundation of every game plan.

With AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones stabilizing the offense via their complementary skills as inside/outside runners, the Packers can feature a multi-faceted, ball-control attack that enables their 24-year-old quarterback to assume a managerial role until he is ready to flourish as a playmaker at the position. With Love under center, I expect LaFleur to employ more heavy personnel packages with two tight ends on the field. Then the savvy coach will lean on a series of off-tackle runs and intermediate passes to tight ends Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft and Josiah Deguara, while also dialing up shots downfield to wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The balanced game plan will keep opponents guessing throughout the season. (Though Watson and Doubs obviously have to get healthy.)

Defensively, the Packers are brimming with homegrown talent. The unit boasts eight players with a first-round pedigree, covering all three levels of the D: defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt; linebackers Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Quay Walker; defensive backs Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes (currently on the reserve/PUP list) and Darnell Savage. These guys are loaded with high-level traits, which should enable defensive coordinator Joe Barry to overwhelm opponents utilizing a player-friendly scheme that allows natural physically ability to shine. Although the Packers will still have to live with some of the ups and downs that come from younger players, their raw talent allows them to go toe to toe with the NFC's best.

If LaFleur and the Packers can master the art of playing complementary football with the offense, defense and special teams working in unison, the wins will pile up, and Green Bay could hit the postseason as an underdog with intriguing potential to make a run in a top-heavy NFC.

PAPER TIGER: Buffalo Bills

I hate being the bearer of bad news, but the current run is over in Western New York. Despite the presence of an MVP-caliber quarterback with "take over the game" potential, the championship window has closed on this version of the Bills. Buffalo has been weakened by free-agent departures (SEE: leading tackler Tremaine Edmunds and leading rusher Devin Singletary), coaching attrition (Leslie Frazier stepped away from his role as defensive coordinator in February), philosophical changes (current OC Ken Dorsey vs. old OC Brian Daboll) and potential chemistry issues (hello, Stefon Diggs). All of that, plus the general trend line of this team that finished last season with an enormous thud, does NOT inspire confidence in a Super Bowl run through the minefield that is this season's AFC.

At publishing, Buffalo boasts the third-highest odds to win the Super Bowl on Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, tied with San Francisco and only trailing Philadelphia and Kansas City. But for me, it's hard to envision these Bills competing with the very best teams in the league. The offense seriously sputtered at times in 2022 under the direction of a new play-caller attempting to tweak the scheme to suit his vision. After watching Josh Allen and Co. repeatedly misfire in crucial moments, the question remains whether Dorsey's offense can evolve to make the game easier for a quarterback who already has too much on his plate.

In addition, the lack of an established WR2 puts the onus on Diggs to really carry the passing game. Sure, first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid and Pro Bowler Dalton Knox could form a dynamic duo at tight end, but defenses are unlikely to significantly shift their focus away from Diggs unless the Bills' rushing attack and ball-control passing game light up the scoreboard with minimal contributions from the superstar receiver.

From a defensive standpoint, Frazier's departure could shift the scheme's emphasis. The veteran defensive architect crafted a system that enabled defensive backs to play fast as "see ball, get ball" defenders. Although head coach Sean McDermott has always played a significant role in defensive game-planning and game-day decisions, his transition from overseer to play-caller could shift the Bills' defensive approach while also diverting McDermott's attention away from key game-management decisions. Given the challenge of wearing multiple hats on game day, Frazier's absence could substantially impact the Bills' synergy this season.

In addition, Buffalo's front-line personnel does not stack up to the elite defensive units in the AFC, particularly when it comes to the pass rush. Von Miller is an all-time great, but the veteran will spend at least the first four weeks of the season on PUP. And whenever he returns, the 34-year-old will be coming off a major injury (ACL tear) that could limit his impact as a disruptor. Remember, this man's game is built off extreme quickness and bend off the edges. Although the June addition of Leonard Floyd gave Buffalo a veteran addition at defensive end, the Bills' pass rush-by-committee approach leaves a lot to be desired in a pass-happy league. 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau needs to make another big leap in 2023.

Given the slim margin for error in this AFC -- which is absolutely loaded with elite teams and quarterbacks -- I'm concerned about Buffalo's outlook this season. Shoot, the AFC East race alone looks like a bear. At the moment, I'm finding it difficult to envision the Bills making the playoffs at all, much less winning a fourth straight division title and vying for a top seed.

Related Content

news

Five rookie classes that can shape 2023 NFL season

The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs received widespread contributions from first-year players en route to the Super Bowl title. Which teams could get a significant boost from their newbies in 2023? Bucky Brooks spotlights five rookie classes that can shape this season.
news

Chris Jones headlines top 5 defensive tackles; plus, a WR trend and the Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson bond

2023 feels like the Year of the Defensive Tackle. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks ranks his top five players at the position. Where does current Chiefs holdout Chris Jones slot? Plus, a striking trend at wide receiver and the emerging bromance between Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson.
news

Will Anthony Richardson's traits trump lack of experience? Can Jags hit a rare trifecta?

Anthony Richardson will begin his rookie season long on potential but short on collegiate experience. In the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the challenges awaiting Richardson. Plus, can the Jaguars hit a rare statistical trifecta? 
news

Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to Super Bowl? Plus, thoughts on Eric Bieniemy and Seattle's secondary

No player enters this season under more pressure than Dak Prescott. Does the Cowboys QB have what it takes to end Dallas' 27-year Super Bowl drought? Is Eric Bieniemy's coaching style a legit problem? Bucky Brooks explores those questions in the Scout's Notebook.
news

Sean Payton's remarks put searing spotlight on Broncos; Justyn Ross poised for star turn on Chiefs?

In the wake of Sean Payton's headline-grabbing comments, the NFL spotlight shines bright on Denver? Can the Broncos meet their new coach's expectations? Plus, a potential star turn in Kansas City and a potential savior in Minnesota.
news

Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Plus, five rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason

Is Bill Belichick ... on the hot seat?! It's hard to fathom, but Bucky Brooks says the Patriots coach is entering a make-or-break season in New England. Plus, five rookies our resident scout can't wait to watch in training camp and the preseason.
news

Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team's offense entering the 2023 season

As the debate rages on about whether teams should be willing to pay top-of-market prices for running backs, Bucky Brooks reveals a list of 10 RBs that he views as the engine of their respective offenses.
news

2023 NFL season: Ranking top combos at 11 key position groups

Is there any combo of defensive tackles more imposing than the Commanders' pair of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen? Bucky Brooks ranks the top combos at 11 key position groups ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Projecting NFC North hierarchy for 2023 season: Who will win NFL's tightest division race?

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, one division appears more tightly packed than the rest. So, how will a wide-open NFC North race between the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings actually play out? Bucky Brooks provides a pecking order, and No. 1 might surprise you.
news

2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall

Which offenses and defenses are poised for significant improvement in the 2023 NFL season? Resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights four units on each side of the ball that will make the biggest jump this fall.
news

2023 NFL season: Ranking top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks

Is there a defensive player who impacts the game more than Micah Parsons? What makes Justin Jefferson such a force at receiver? Bucky Brooks ranks the top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.