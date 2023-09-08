Aaron Rodgers-less Packers have sleeper potential in NFC, while Bills look like paper tigers in loaded AFC

I hope Aaron Rodgers and his legion of fans do not take the Packers' selection in this spot personally, but here's what I think about Green Bay in 2023: Matt LaFleur and Co. are now actually better positioned to advance through the NFL postseason tournament due to a philosophical change on offense that's designed to help Jordan Love flourish as a first-time starter.

Again, I'm not throwing shade at Rodgers; I'm fascinated to see what the four-time MVP can accomplish with a nice supporting cast on the New York Jets. But the Pack went 8-9 last season, missing the playoffs. Clearly, the marriage between Rodgers and the Packers had grown stale. In the wake of a contentious divorce, though, I think the franchise is rejuvenated by the transition to Love. And I truly believe the Packers, with the way their roster is currently constructed, will benefit from a more balanced approach that makes the running game and play-action passes the foundation of every game plan.

With AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones stabilizing the offense via their complementary skills as inside/outside runners, the Packers can feature a multi-faceted, ball-control attack that enables their 24-year-old quarterback to assume a managerial role until he is ready to flourish as a playmaker at the position. With Love under center, I expect LaFleur to employ more heavy personnel packages with two tight ends on the field. Then the savvy coach will lean on a series of off-tackle runs and intermediate passes to tight ends Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft and Josiah Deguara, while also dialing up shots downfield to wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The balanced game plan will keep opponents guessing throughout the season. (Though Watson and Doubs obviously have to get healthy.)

Defensively, the Packers are brimming with homegrown talent. The unit boasts eight players with a first-round pedigree, covering all three levels of the D: defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt; linebackers Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Quay Walker; defensive backs Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes (currently on the reserve/PUP list) and Darnell Savage. These guys are loaded with high-level traits, which should enable defensive coordinator Joe Barry to overwhelm opponents utilizing a player-friendly scheme that allows natural physically ability to shine. Although the Packers will still have to live with some of the ups and downs that come from younger players, their raw talent allows them to go toe to toe with the NFC's best.