Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier taking year off from coaching, plans to return in 2024

The Bills have not yet named a replacement.

Frazier, 63, joined Buffalo as the team's DC in 2017 alongside head coach Sean McDermott and quickly built up the unit as a strength.

After ranking 26th in yards allowed in his first season, the defense catapulted to second in the same category in 2018. Overall, Buffalo has ranked sixth or better in yards allowed in four of Frazier's six seasons and in the top two in points surrendered on three occasions -- including when the Bills had the top defense in both categories during the 2021 season.

Part of that success has been thanks to the aggressive, opportunistic personality of Frazier-led defenses. The Bills have forced 158 turnovers since 2017, good for second-most in the NFL.

Frazier previously served as defensive coordinator for the Bengals, Vikings and Buccaneers, and his lone head coaching gig in the league came following a six-game stint as Minnesota's interim HC in 2010. That season, Frazier took over Brad Childress' 3-7 Vikings team and helped them finish the year 6-10.

He then became the Vikings' full-time head coach from 2011-13, going 18-29-1 overall with a wild-card berth in 2012.

Although the Bills did not announce a defensive coordinator to fill the void left by Frazier's coaching sabbatical, they did hire Al Holcomb as senior defensive assistant.